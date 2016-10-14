Around Town (10/15/16)

Water history
The public on Saturday is invited to attend the opening of the exhibits “Following the Water: A History of Merced County Irrigation” and “FX of Water: Photograph and Water History in California” at the Merced County Courthouse Museum, 21st and N streets, Merced. The two exhibitions will cover the history and aesthetics of local irrigation systems. The public is also invited to attend a Sunday afternoon panel of academic and professional speakers who will discuss regional, national and worldwide water issues from a humanities perspective. Both events are free. The exhibitions run from 4 to 6 p.m. today. The public conference will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Alzheimer’s walk
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins with a ceremony at 9 a.m. today at Applegate Park Amphitheater, 1045 W. 25th St., Merced. The 2-mile walk begins at 9:30 a.m., after the ceremony. Registration begins at 8 a.m. For more information, call 209-248-0948 or email mercedwalk@alz.org.
Benefit dinner
“Helping One Woman” will honor women in need at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bella Luna Bistro & Bar, 350 W. Main St., Merced. Dinner is $18 and attendees are asked to donate a minimum gift of $10 to the honoree. There is a prize drawing as well. Tickets are $1. For more information, email HOWMerced@gmail.com.
‘Ghosts’ art exhibit
The Merced County Courthouse Museum will open “Ghosts of Merced County: Recreating Historical Moments” exhibit on at 5 p.m. Thursday. In the spirit of this Halloween season, the museum will have some fun with vintage photos by recreating historic moments with modern photos. Members of the Merced Camera Club have taken images of locations today and overlaid them with people-filled images from around the turn of the 20th century. Side by side, the “Then” photos and overlaying “Now” photos have created a haunting presentation. At the exhibit opening, Camera Club President Sam Shaw will talk about how to create haunting images at 6 p.m. His presentation will be followed by Andy Tolsma’s video presentation titled, “Ghostly Images of Merced County.” The event is free to the public. For more information, call the Courthouse Museum at 209-723-2401.
Trunk or Treat
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Merced County is having its sixth annual Trunk or Treat and Haunted House and is looking for trunks. People are asked to bring and decorate vehicles and bring at least two bags of candy. Help with decorations will be available. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Boys & Girls Club, 615 W. 15th St., Merced. Setting up will begin at 4:30 p.m. the day of the event. Register by calling 209-722-9922 or emailing pmilsap@bgcmerced.org.
Lap swim
Merced College Community Services will offer a Lap Swim course starting Nov. 2 from 5:30 to 6 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Dec. 23. The cost is $40 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments