Around Town (10/18/2016)

Kids pumpkin party in Merced
Sign up your little ghosts or goblins for Merced’s annual Tiny Tots Pumpkin Party. The party is a time for kids ages 3 to 6 to decorate pumpkins and partake in other Halloween fun. Costumes and parents are welcome. The party starts at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Sam Pipes Room in the Merced Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St. The cost is $5 a child. Space is limited so preregistration is required. Register at the city of Merced Parks and Recreation Department in the Civic Center. Call 209-388-8912 for more information.
Boys & Girls Club Trunk or Treat
Boys & Girls Clubs of Merced County is having its sixth annual Trunk or Treat & Haunted House and is looking for trunks. The group is asking people to bring their vehicles and at least two bags of candy. Help with decorations for the vehicles will be available. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Merced, 615 W. 15th St., Merced. Setting up will begin at 4:30 p.m. the day of the event. Register by calling 209-722-9922 or email pmilsap@bgcmerced.org.
World dance class
Merced College Community Services will be offering a class on world dance from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Nov. 9 to Dec. 21. The cost is $40 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Behind-the-scenes tours at Applegate Park Zoo
Applegate Park Zoo is now is offering behind-the-scenes tours of the zoo. Parkgoers will be able to learn more about the animals and how they came to the zoo while also getting a closer look at some the park’s more famous attractions, including Windfall the Black Bear, Bean the Raccoon, Mac the Mountain Lion and many more. Tours are $12.50 per person and groups must have a minimum of two people. To scheduled your tour, call Josh Moreno at 209-628-7999.
