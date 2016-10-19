Around Town (10/20/2016)

Merced College pumpkin sale
The Merced College Farm is selling pumpkins from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Oct. 29-30 at the farm, G Street and Community College Drive. Proceeds benefit the Merced College Farm. For more information, call 209-384-6251.
Boys & Girls Club benefit
A benefit omelette brunch for the Merced Boys & Girls Club will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the McCombs Youth Center, 615 W. 15th St., Merced. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. For more information, call 209-201-5693.
‘Lunch & Learn’
Pacifica Senior Living is hosting a “Lunch & Learn” event to help educate the public on hospice services with Carrie Quiarte of Bristol Hospice from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at 3420 R St., Merced. The event is free, but seating is limited. To make a reservation, contact Shana at 209-384-9700.
Seeking volunteers for ‘Zoo Boo’
The Merced Zoological Society is preparing for the annual “Zoo Boo” at Applegate Park Zoo, the trick-or-treating event inside the zoo. The event will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29. Admission for “Zoo Boo” is $1.50 for visitors over age 2. Visitors are asked to bring a bag or other container to carry all the candy they will receive. The event is being expanded this year through participation of five local businesses and individuals. Volunteers also are needed next week to help set up between noon and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and again to get everything back into storageon Oct. 30, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. For more information, call 209-756-4014.
AARP meeting in Merced
AARP will have its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced.
Central California Band Review
The Golden Valley Cardinal Regime invites the public to attend the 57th Annual Central California Band Review starting at 7 a.m. Nov. 12 at Golden Valley High School, 2121 Childs Ave. The Central California Band Review is the second-longest-running band review in state history, hosting events like the Jazz, Parade and Field Show. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Band Boosters, which generate funds for the Golden Valley Cardinal Regime. For more information, email cardinalregime@yahoo.com, or call 209-756-2238 or 209-325-1800.
Citizens focus group
Merced is about to craft a bike and pedestrian plan, formally known as an “Active Transportation/Safe Routes to School Plan.” A citizen focus group will be formed and will be composed of interested and affected citizens that live in the Merced area. For more information on applying to the focus group, email Stacie.dabbs@mcagov.gov or call 209-723-3153, ext. 308.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments