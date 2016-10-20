Around Town (10/21/2016)

Mayoral candidates forum
The Hampshire Retirement Community in Merced will host a forum of mayoral candidates at 11 a.m. Saturday at the home, 3460 R St., Merced. For more information, call 209-383-3500.
Veritas casino bus trip
Veritas Parlor No. 75 of the Native Daughters of the Golden West of Merced will host a Black Oak Casino Bus trip on Oct. 29. The bus will depart from the Walmart parking lot on Olive Avenue in Merced at 8:30 a.m. and return at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person and you must be 21 or older and have identification. Prepaid advance reservations are required and can be made by calling 209-724-9617. All proceeds benefit Veritas No. 75’s scholarship program.
Boys & Girls Club Trunk or Treat
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Merced County is having its sixth annual Trunk or Treat & Haunted House and it is looking for trunks. It is asking people to bring and decorate their vehicles and at least two bags of candy. Help with decorations will be available. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the clubs’ facility at 615 W. 15th St., Merced. Setup will begin at 4:30 p.m. the day of the event. Register by calling 209-722-9922 or email pmilsap@bgcmerced.org.
Lap Swim
Merced College Community Services will offer Lap Swim starting Nov. 2 from 5:30 to 6 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Dec. 23. The cost is $40 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Holiday Bazaar Craft Fair
The American Legion Post 83’s Holiday Bazaar Craft Fair will feature gifts for the holiday season from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 939 W. Main St., Merced. All proceeds will be used for the preservation of the memorial building and the needs of local veterans. Anyone who would like to participate in this event is welcome. Contact Linda Perry at 209-769-8499, email jackperry2277@gmail.com or on Facebook, American Legion Post 83-Merced.
Business Blogging Basics
Merced College Community Services will offer Business Blogging Basics from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18. The cost is $55 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
SPCA benefit
Merced Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals readies for the annual Christmas Tour of Homes and Christmas Bazaar and is requesting filled gift baskets, items to make gift baskets or cash donations. Gift certificates are also good items for the bazaar. Drop items at the shelter, 1021 E. Childs Ave., or call Florence at 209-723-2574.
Rec hoops
Atwater Parks and Recreation plans a basketball league on Sunday afternoons at the Atwater High School gym, 2201 Fruitland Ave. Team registration takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Atwater Community Center, 750 Bellevue Road. Register by Oct. 20. Cost is $550 per team. For complete rules, call 209-357-6321.
