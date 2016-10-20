Arts Wrap for Oct. 21, 2016

‘Oleanna’
“Oleanna,” directed by Merced College theater professor Carin Heidelbach, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, in the Merced College Theater, 3600 M St., Merced. General admission tickets are $5. The David Mamet play is recommended for mature audiences. For more, call 209-384-8624.
Pub crawl
Merced Art Hop’s annual restaurant and pub crawl fundraiser will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in businesses along Main Street. Tickets are $20, and proceeds benefit the quarterly downtown event. For more on the raffle, scavenger hunt, specials, etc., go to www.mercedarthop.org/pub-crawl.
‘Goosebumps’
Merced Parks and Recreation presents a free showing of “Goosebumps” at dusk Friday, Oct. 21, at Joe Herb Park, 2200 Yosemite Parkway. For more information, call the parks office at 209-385-7426.
Los Cenzontles
The Los Banos Arts Council’s concert series continues with Los Cenzontles at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1050 Fifth St., Los Banos. Season tickets are $85, and individual shows are $20 to $30. For more information or for tickets, call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048 or go to www.losbanosarts.org.
‘The Addams Family’
Playhouse Merced continues “The Addams Family” musical at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St., through Oct. 30. Tickets range from $10 to $22. For more, call 209-725-8587 or go to www.playhousemerced.com.
Sebastian Bach
The Merced Theatre Foundation presents Sebastian Bach, the original frontman of Skid Row, with Painting Chaos at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the theater, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $39. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
‘Rocky Horror’
The Merced Theatre Foundation presents “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” film at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the theater, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $10. For more information, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Gospel concert
Julie Eichelberger presents Julie-N-Friends, An Evening Of Gospel Music at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave., Merced. Admission is free, and an offering will be taken. For more, call Eichelberger at 559-304-1102.
Art reception
Merced College will host the “Digital Visionary Art” of Coleman Hampton with reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Merced College Art Gallery, 3600 M St., Merced. Regular gallery hours are 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon-2 p.m. Monday- Thursday and by appointment. More, call Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, 209-384-6064 and french.s@mccd.edu.
