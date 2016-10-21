Around Town (10/22/2016)

Mayoral candidates forum
The Hampshire Retirement Community in Merced will host a forum of mayoral candidates at 11 a.m. Saturday at the home, 3460 R St., Merced. For more information, call 209-383-3500.
Merced firefighters ‘Fill the Boot’
Merced City firefighters will “Fill the Boot” to raise money for muscular dystrophy from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Olive Avenue and G Street in Merced. All proceeds will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Kids pumpkin party in Merced
Sign up your little ghosts or goblins for Merced’s annual Tiny Tots Pumpkin Party. The party is a time for kids ages 3 to 6 to decorate pumpkins and partake in other Halloween fun. Costumes and parents are welcome. The party starts at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the Sam Pipes Room in the Merced Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St. The cost is $5 a child. Space is limited, so preregistration is required. Register at the city of Merced Parks and Recreation Department in the Civic Center. Call 209-388-8912 for more information.
Pacifica Senior Living’s Trunk or Treat
Pacifica Senior Living will host a Trunk or Treat from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at 3420 R St., Merced. The event will feature a “Spooky Bus,” face painting, a costume contest, live entertainment and treats. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
Holiday boutique in Los Banos
New Bethany Residential Care will hold a Holiday Boutique on Nov. 3 in the retirement center’s auditorium, 1441 Berkeley Drive. The free event will include artisan booths, appetizers and wine, a silent auction and a “bountiful bakery.” A raffle also will be held with prizes of a $100 gas card; a year’s pass for dinner for two at Espana’s Restaurant; $500 cash; and a two-night, three-day stay at Cayucos. All proceeds from the event will go to New Bethany.
Dancing for Birth
Merced College Community Services will be offering a “Dancing for Birth” class from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays from Nov. 7 to Nov. 28. The cost is $20 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Tri-tip dinner fundraiser in Atwater
The Atwater Fire and Kops for Kids annual tri-tip drive-through dinner fundraiser is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Atwater City Fire Department, 699 Broadway, Atwater. The cost is $45 for a dinner for four, which includes one barrel-smoked tri-tip, firehouse beans, four rolls and salad. All proceeds benefit the Atwater Fire and Kops For Kids Toy Drive. For tickets, call 209-769-7684 or 209-357-6724.
