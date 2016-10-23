Around Town (10/24/16)

‘Fill the Boot’
Merced firefighters will “Fill the Boot” to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Olive Avenue and G Street. All proceeds will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
AARP
The Merced AARP chapter will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St.
Lunch & Learn
Pacifica Senior Living is hosting a “Lunch & Learn” event to help educate the public on hospice services with Carrie Quiarte of Bristol Hospice from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 3420 R St. The event is free, but seating is limited. To make a reservation, call Shana at 209-384-9700.
Fitness lab
Merced College Community Services will be offering a fitness lab starting Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m., Mondays through Fridays through Nov. 30. The cost is $25 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Band review
The Golden Valley Cardinal Regime invites the public to attend the 57th annual Central California Band Review starting at 7 a.m. Nov. 12 at Golden Valley High School, 2121 Childs Ave. The Central California Band Review is the second-longest-running band review in California history, hosting events in categories such as jazz, parade and field show. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Band Boosters, which generate funds for the Golden Valley High School Cardinal Regime. For more information, email cardinalregime@yahoo.com, or call 209-756-2238 or 209-325-1800.
Bike-pedestrian plan
Merced is about to craft a bike and pedestrian plan, formally known as an “Active Transportation/Safe Routes to School Plan.” A citizen focus group of interested and affected citizens that live in the Merced area will be formed. For more information on applying to the focus group, email Stacie.dabbs@mcagov.gov or call 209-723-3153, ext. 308.
‘Zoo Boo’
The Merced Zoological Society is preparing for the annual “Zoo Boo” at Applegate Park Zoo, the trick-or-treating event inside the zoo. The event runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission for Zoo Boo is $1.50 for visitors over the age of 2. Visitors are asked to bring a bag or other container to carry all the candy they will receive at the zoo. The event is being expanded this year through participation by five local businesses and individuals. Volunteers are also needed to help setup from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and again to get everything back into its storage location on Oct. 30, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. For more information, call 209-756-4014.
