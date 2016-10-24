Around Town (10/25/2016)

Merced firefighters ‘Fill the Boot’
Merced city firefighters will “Fill the Boot” to raise money for muscular dystrophy from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Olive Avenue and G Street in Merced. All proceeds will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Wildlife photography exhibit at UC Merced
Photographer Rich Turner will speak about his traveling exhibit, “The Delta Grandeur: The Bucolic Splendor of California’s Inland Estuary,” at 4 p.m. Thursday at the UC Merced Classroom and Office Building 2, Room 390. A reception will follow the talk. Turner’s 36-photograph exhibit “celebrates the beauty and diversity of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.” For more information, email the UC Merced Library at library@ucmerced.edu.
Pacifica Senior Living’s Trunk or Treat
Pacifica Senior Living will host a Trunk or Treat from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at 3420 R St., Merced. The event features a “Spooky Bus,” face painting, a costume contest, live entertainment and treats. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
Merced College pumpkin sale
The Merced College Farm is selling pumpkins from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Oct. 29 and 30 at the farm, G Street and Community College Drive. Proceed benefits the Merced College Farm. For more information, call 209-384-6251.
Boys & Girls Clubs Trunk or Treat
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Merced County is having its sixth annual Trunk or Treat and Haunted House and is looking for trunks. The group is asking people to bring their vehicles, which can be decorated, and at least two bags of candy. Help with decorations will be available. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Merced, 615 W. 15th St., Merced. Set up will begin at 4:30 p.m. the day of the event. Register by calling 209-722-9922 or email pmilsap@bgcmerced.org.
World dance class
Merced College Community Services will be offering a world dance class from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Nov. 9 through Dec. 21. The cost is $40 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Christmas trees display registration
The Courthouse Museum is accepting registrations for Christmas trees to help decorate the museum while publicizing organizations. Registration forms for Christmas trees are now available at the museum. This year’s Christmas Open House will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4. For more information, stop by the museum Wednesday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. or call the museum office at 209-723-2401. Registration forms will be due by Nov. 7.
Master Gardener Helpline
Want some plant lists for a winter garden? How should you dispose of your dead tomato vines? Is it worth it to plant cover crops that add nitrogen to the soil? The Mariposa County Master Gardener Helpline can help you with all of those things, and any other home gardening questions.The winter hours begin Nov. 1. Helpers will be in the office from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursdays only. You can drop in at the office, 5009 Fairgrounds Road; call and leave a message any time at 209-966-7078; or email the helpline at mgmariposa@ucdavis.edu.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments