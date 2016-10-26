Around Town (10/27/2016)

Holiday Bazaar Craft Fair
American Legion Post 83’s Holiday Bazaar Craft Fair will feature gifts for the holiday season from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 939 W. Main St., Merced. All proceeds will be used for the preservation of the memorial building and the needs of local veterans. Anyone who would like to participate is welcome. Contact Linda Perry at 209-769-8499 or email jackperry2277@gmail.com or on Facebook American Legion Post 83-Merced.
Pacifica Senior Living’s Trunk or Treat
Pacifica Senior Living will host a Trunk or Treat from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at 3420 R St., Merced. The event features a Spooky Bus, face painting, a costume contest, live entertainment and treats. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
Boys & Girls Club Trunk or Treat
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Merced County is having its sixth annual Trunk or Treat & Haunted House and they are looking for trunks. They are asking people to bring and decorate their vehicles and at least two bags of candy. Help with decorations will be available. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Boys & Girls Club of Merced, 615 W. 15th St., Merced. Setting up will begin at 4:30 p.m. the day of the event. Register by calling 209-722-9922 or email pmilsap@bgcmerced.org.
Winter Rummage Sale in Livingston
The Livingston United Methodist Church will host its annual winter rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. For more information, call 209-394-2264.
Central California Band Review
The Golden Valley Cardinal Regime invites the public to the 57th annual Central California Band Review starting at 7 a.m. Nov. 12 at Golden Valley High School 2121 Childs Ave. The Central California Band Review is the second-longest-running band review in California’s history, hosting events like Jazz, Parade and Field Show. This biggest fundraiser of the year for the Band Boosters, which generate funds for the Golden Valley High School Cardinal Regime. For more information, email cardinalregime@yahoo.com, or call 209-756-2238 or 209-325-1800.
World Community Day in Merced
Church Women United is hosting their World Community Day event from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 at Olive East Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2222 E. Olive Ave., Merced. The programs features a speaker from Sierra Saving Grace Homeless Project. For more information, call 209-769-1884.
Business Blogging Basics
Merced College Community Services will be offering Business Blogging Basics from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18. The cost is $55 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
