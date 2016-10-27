Around Town (10/28/2016)

Halloween at Hogwarts
Barnes & Noble in Merced will host a “Halloween at Hogwarts” at 6 p.m. Saturday at 1720 W. Olive Ave. in Merced. The magical world of Hogwarts will include a night of face painting, fortune telling, horcrux hunting, costume contests and more. For more information, call 209-386-0571.
Merced College pumpkin sale
The Merced College Farm is selling pumpkins from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the farm, G Street and Community College Drive. Proceeds benefit the Merced College Farm. For more information, call 209-384-6251.
Trunk n’ Treat
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church will host its ninth annual Trunk n’ Treat from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at 1405 W. Main St. in Merced. The family event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 209-384-0326.
Lap Swim
Merced College Community Services will be offering Lap Swim starting Nov. 2 from 5:30 to 6 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Dec. 23. The cost is $40 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Poinsettia for the Holidays
Native Daughters of the Golden West of Merced is taking orders for red poinsettia between now and Nov. 26. They are $12 paid in advance and will be available on Dec. 3. For more information or to place an order, call Suzi at 209-261-0720.
Coat drive in Merced
United Way is sponsoring a coat drive to benefit those in need in the community. Donate new or gently used coats for children, ages 1 to 19, to United Way of Merced County at 658 W. Main St., Merced. They can be dropped off starting Nov. 14 through Jan. 30 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Citizen Focus Group
Merced is about to craft a bike and pedestrian plan, formally known as an “Active Transportation/Safe Routes to School Plan.” A Citizen Focus Group will be formed whose members will be interested and affected citizens that live in the Merced area. For more information on applying to the focus group, email Stacie.dabbs@mcagov.gov or call 209-723-3153, ext. 308.
Master gardeners
The Mariposa Master Gardener Program is looking for gardeners who would like to improve their skills and help educate other gardeners about the art and science of growing in the Sierra foothills. The four-hour, weekly meetings are January to May in Catheys Valley. Fee for the class is $195. Prospective trainees must fill out an application at cemariposa.ucanr.edu/Master_Gardener or call 209-966-2417. Deadline is Oct. 31. To learn more, there will be a “meet and greet” with new and veteran gardeners from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at the Mariposa County Board of Supervisors chambers, 5100 Bullion St., Mariposa.
VFW breakfast
Breakfast is served 8-11 a.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Veterans Hall, 1390 Broadway Ave., Atwater. The menu is varied and cooked to order, including omelets with hash browns and a biscuit for $7, two eggs cooked to order with hash browns, sausage or bacon, and a biscuit. A Belgium waffle with strawberries and cream, bacon or sausage is $4. Two biscuits with sausage gravy for a $3. All breakfasts include juice and coffee. Call the hall at 209-358-7224.
CASA volunteers
Patelco employees recently donated $1,760 to Merced County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates, a group that works with foster children in the court system. CASA is also looking for volunteers, who must complete 30 hours of training and 10 hours of court observation. The average CASA volunteer spends eight to 10 hours a month on a case. For more, call CASA at 209-722-2272 or go to Mercedcasa.org.
