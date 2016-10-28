Around Town (10/29/16)

Halloween at Hogwarts
Barnes and Noble in Merced will host a “Halloween at Hogwarts” at 6 p.m. Saturday at 1720 W. Olive Ave. in Merced. The magical world of Hogwarts will include a night of face painting, fortune telling, Horcrux hunting, costume contests and more. For more information, call 209-386-0571.
Pumpkin sale
The Merced College Farm is selling pumpkins from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the farm, G Street and Community College Drive. Proceeds benefits the Merced College Farm. For more information, call 209-384-6251.
Trunk or Treat
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Merced County is having its sixth annual Trunk or Treat and Haunted House, and trunks are needed. People are asked to bring and decorate their vehicles, and bring at least two bags of candy. Help with decorations will be available. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Boys and Girls Club of Merced, 615 W. 15th St. Setting up will begin at 4:30 p.m. that day. To register, call 209-722-9922 or email pmilsap@bgcmerced.org.
Trunk ’n’ Treat
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church will host its ninth annual Trunk ’n’ Treat from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at 1405 W. Main St. The family event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 209-384-0326.
Dancing for Birth
Merced College Community Services will be offering a Dancing for Birth class from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays, Nov. 7 through Nov. 28. The cost is $20 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Tri-tip dinner
Cruickshank Middle School Performing Arts is hosting its annual drive-thru tri-tip dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Cruickshank Middle School, 601 Mercy Ave. A $12 donation gets with a complete dinner with tri-tip, salad, beans and a roll. For more information, call 209-617-6317. Proceeds benefit the Cruickshank marching band and color guard program.
Conformation class
A conformation class is being offered by the Yosemite Kennel Club at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Rahilly Park, 3400 Parsons Ave. Cost is $10 per class. For more information, call 808-557-4516 or 209-604-6837.
Zoo tours
Applegate Park Zoo is offering behind-the-scene tours. Parkgoers will be able to learn more about the animals and how they came to the zoo while also getting a closer look at some of the park’s more famous attractions, including Windfall the Black Bear, Bean the Raccoon and Mac the Mountain Lion. Tours are $12.50 per person and groups must have a minimum of two people. To schedule a tour, call Josh Moreno at 209-628-7999.
