Around Town (10/31/16)

Trunk ’n’ Treat
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church will host its ninth annual Trunk ’n’ Treat from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at 1405 W. Main St. The family event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 209-384-0326.
Trunk or Treat
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Merced County is having its sixth annual Trunk or Treat and Haunted House, and trunks are needed. People are asked to bring and decorate their vehicles, and bring at least two bags of candy. Help with decorations will be available. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Boys and Girls Club of Merced, 615 W. 15th St. Setting up will begin at 4:30 p.m. that day. To register, call 209-722-9922 or email pmilsap@bgcmerced.org.
Fitness lab
Merced College Community Services will be offering a fitness lab starting Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m., Mondays through Fridays through Nov. 30. The cost is $25 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Rummage sale
The Livingston United Methodist Church will host its annual winter rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. For more information, call 209-394-2264.
Mini Maker Faire
Barnes and Noble will host its second annual Mini Maker Faire from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 1720 W. Olive Ave. The Mini Maker Faire is a full day of science, technology, engineering and math. It is considered Barnes & Noble’s largest STEM talent show, and the store will be hosting Merced-area schools and organizations to demonstrate their STEM projects.
Band review
The Golden Valley Cardinal Regime invites the public to attend the 57th annual Central California Band Review starting at 7 a.m. Nov. 12 at Golden Valley High School, 2121 Childs Ave. The Central California Band Review is the second-longest-running band review in California history, hosting events in categories such as jazz, parade and field show. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Band Boosters, which generate funds for the Golden Valley High School Cardinal Regime. For more information, email cardinalregime@yahoo.com, or call 209-756-2238 or 209-325-1800.
Tri-tip dinner
Cruickshank Middle School Performing Arts is hosting its annual drive-thru tri-tip dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Cruickshank Middle School, 601 Mercy Ave. A $12 donation gets with a complete dinner with tri-tip, salad, beans and a roll. For more information, call 209-617-6317. Proceeds benefit the Cruickshank marching band and color guard program.
SPCA benefit
Merced Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals readies for the annual Christmas Tour of Homes and Christmas Bazaar, and is requesting filled gift baskets, items to make gift baskets or cash donations. Gift certificates are also good items for the bazaar. Drop items at the shelter, 1021 E. Childs Ave., or call Florence at 209-723-2574.
