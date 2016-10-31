Around Town (11/01/16)

Tri-tip dinner
Cruickshank Middle School Performing Arts is hosting its annual drive-thru tri-tip dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Cruickshank Middle School, 601 Mercy Ave. A $12 donation gets a complete dinner with tri-tip, salad, beans and a roll. For more information, call 209-617-6317. Proceeds benefit the Cruickshank marching band and color guard program.
World Community Day
Church Women United is hosting its World Community Day event from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 at Olive East Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2222 E. Olive Ave. The programs features a speaker from the Sierra Saving Grace Homeless Project. For more information, call 209-769-1884.
Operation Christmas Child
The Operation Christmas Child campaign will collect shoe boxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene products from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 14-21. Drop-off locations will be at 353 E. Donna Drive, Merced; 101 I St., Los Banos; and 15917 El Capitan Way, Delhi. For more information, call 209-769-5047 or 209-631-9639.
AARP bus trip
The Merced AARP chapter invites all members to take a tour-bus trip to Monterey Bay Aquarium and 17-Mile Drive on Dec 6. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 16, at the next AARP meeting. The bus leaves at 7:15 a.m. from Merced and returns at 6 p.m. that day. For more information or to sign up for the trip, call Bob Langston at 209-357-8101, Jennifer Eberhard at 209-756-7864, Jean Stanley at 209-358-3429 or Dorothy Souza at 209-826-4149.
Peripheral neuropathy
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group’s next meeting is from 1 to 2 p.m., Jan. 14 at the Hoffmeister Center,1920 Canal St. Toes, fingers, feet or hands that tingle or feel numb could indicate peripheral neuropathy. There will be a roundtable discussion, and informative handouts will be available. For more information, call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Hospital volunteers
Mercy Medical Center, 333 Mercy Ave., is taking applications for volunteers who can work in the gift shop, front lobby desk, surgical waiting room desk and the pavilion. Shifts are from 8 a.m. to noon or noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ask for an application at the lobby desk, or go to www.mercymercedcares.org. For more information, call 209-564-5000.
LGBT center
The Merced LGBT Community Center is a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community, along with family and friends, to congregate, find support and resources. Hours for the center – at 1744 G St., Suite H – are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3 to 7 p.m.; Wednesday from 4:30 to 7 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, email Jamie Bradley at mercedtransday@gaycentralvalley.org or call 209-626-5551.
Legal services
The Central California Legal Services staff offers the following services and legal advice: tenant rights and homeless issues; Social Security and SSI disability cases; senior citizen legal issues; public benefit issues such as food stamps, CalWORKs, unemployment, Medi-Cal and health care concerns; and other civil law matters. The services are available to eligible low-income people at no cost. For more information or a free consultation, visit the CCLS office at 1640 N St., Suite 200, or call 800-675-8001.
