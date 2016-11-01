Around Town (11/02/2016)

Holiday boutique in Los Banos
New Bethany Residential Care will host a Holiday Boutique on Thursday in the retirement center’s auditorium, 1441 Berkeley Drive. The free event includes artisan booths, appetizers and wine, a silent auction and a “bountiful bakery.” A raffle also will take place with prizes of a $100 gas card, year pass for dinner for two at Espana’s Restaurant, $500 cash and a two-night, three-day stay at Cayucos. All proceeds from the event will go to New Bethany.
Mini Maker Faire in Merced
Barnes & Noble will host its second annual Mini Maker Faire from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 1720 W. Olive Ave., Merced. The Mini Maker Faire is a full day of science, technology, engineering and math. It is considered Barnes & Noble’s largest STEM talent show, and the store will be hosting Merced-area schools and organizations to demonstrate their STEM projects.
World Dance
Merced College Community Services will be offering World Dance starting Nov. 9 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Dec. 21. The cost is $40 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Central California Band Review
The Golden Valley Cardinal Regime invites the public to attend the 57th annual Central California Band Review starting at 7 a.m. Nov. 12 at Golden Valley High School, 2121 Childs Ave. The Central California Band Review is the second-longest-running band review in California, hosting events like Jazz, Parade, and Field Show. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Band Boosters, which raise money for the Golden Valley High School Cardinal Regime. For more information, email cardinalregime@yahoo.com, or call 209-756-2238 or 209-325-1800.
The Merced AARP Chapter Monterey bus trip
The Merced AARP Chapter invites all members to take a tour bus trip to Monterey Bay Aquarium and 17-Mile Drive on Dec 6. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 16, at the next AARP meeting. The bus leaves 7:15 a.m. from Merced and returns at 6 p.m. that day. For more information or to sign up for the trip, contact Bob Langston at 209-357-8101, Jennifer Eberhard at 209-756-7864, Jean Stanley at 209-358-3429, or Dorothy Souza at 209-826-4149.
Mature driver improvement class
Merced College is offering a mature driving improvement class from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Merced College Educational Center on the Merced College campus. The class also will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Atwater Community Center, 760 Bellevue Road, Atwater. For more information or to register, call 209-381-6540.
Coat drive in Merced
United Way is sponsoring a coat drive to benefit those in need in the community. Donate new or gently used coats for children, ages 1 to 19, to United Way of Merced County at 658 W. Main St., Merced. They can be dropped off Nov. 14 through Jan. 30 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Poinsettias for the holidays
Native Daughters of the Golden West of Merced is taking orders for beautiful red poinsettias between now and Nov. 26. They are $12 paid in advance and will be available on Dec. 3. For more information or to place an order, call Suzi at 209-261-0720.
