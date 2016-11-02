Around Town

November 2, 2016 5:18 PM

Around Town (11/03/2016)

Sun-Star Staff

Lap Swim

Merced College Community Services offers lap swim starting from 5:30 to 6 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Dec. 23. The cost is $40 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.

Tri-tip dinner fundraiser

Cruickshank Middle School Performing Arts will host its annual drive-through tri-tip dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cruickshank Middle School, 601 Mercy Ave., Merced. A $12 donation comes with a complete dinner with tri-tip, salad, beans and a roll. For more information, call 209-617-6317. This fundraiser benefits the Cruickshank marching band and color guard program.

Winter rummage sale in Livingston

The Livingston United Methodist Church will host its annual winter rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. For more information, call 209-394-2264.

Mini Maker Faire in Merced

Barnes & Noble will host its second annual Mini Maker Faire from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 1720 W. Olive Ave., Merced. The Mini Maker Faire is a full day of science, technology, engineering and math. The fair is considered Barnes & Noble’s largest STEM talent show, and the store will host Merced-area schools and organizations to demonstrate their projects.

The Merced AARP Chapter Monterey Bus Trip

The Merced AARP Chapter invites all members to take a tour bus to Monterey Bay Aquarium and 17-Mile Drive on Dec 6. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 16, at the next AARP meeting. The bus will leave at 7:15 a.m. from Merced and return at 6 p.m. For more information or to sign up, contact Bob Langston at 209-357-8101, Jennifer Eberhard at 209-756-7864, Jean Stanley at 209-358-3429 or Dorothy Souza at 209-826-4149.

Poinsettia for the Holidays

Native Daughters of the Golden West of Merced is taking orders for red poinsettias between now and Nov. 26. They are $12 paid in advance and will be available on Dec. 3. For more information or to place an order, call Suzi at 209-261-0720.

Citizens focus group

Merced is about to craft a bike and pedestrian plan, formally known as an Active Transportation/Safe Routes to School Plan. A focus group will be formed of interested and affected citizens who live in the Merced area. For more information on applying for the focus group, email Stacie.dabbs@mcagov.gov or call 209-723-3153, ext. 308.

Behind-the-scenes tours at Applegate Park Zoo

Applegate Park Zoo is offering behind-the-scene tours. Park visitors will be able to learn more about the animals and how they came to the zoo while also getting a closer look at some the park’s more famous attractions, including Windfall the Black Bear, Bean the Raccoon, Mac the Mountain Lion, and many more. Tours are $12.50 per person and groups must have a minimum of two people. To schedule a tour, call Josh Moreno at 209-628-7999.

If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.

Related content

Around Town

Comments

Videos

Cameron Gray talks about Buhach Colony's playoff win over Los Banos

View more video

Entertainment Videos