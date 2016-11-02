Around Town (11/03/2016)

Lap Swim
Merced College Community Services offers lap swim starting from 5:30 to 6 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Dec. 23. The cost is $40 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Tri-tip dinner fundraiser
Cruickshank Middle School Performing Arts will host its annual drive-through tri-tip dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cruickshank Middle School, 601 Mercy Ave., Merced. A $12 donation comes with a complete dinner with tri-tip, salad, beans and a roll. For more information, call 209-617-6317. This fundraiser benefits the Cruickshank marching band and color guard program.
Winter rummage sale in Livingston
The Livingston United Methodist Church will host its annual winter rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. For more information, call 209-394-2264.
Mini Maker Faire in Merced
Barnes & Noble will host its second annual Mini Maker Faire from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 1720 W. Olive Ave., Merced. The Mini Maker Faire is a full day of science, technology, engineering and math. The fair is considered Barnes & Noble’s largest STEM talent show, and the store will host Merced-area schools and organizations to demonstrate their projects.
The Merced AARP Chapter Monterey Bus Trip
The Merced AARP Chapter invites all members to take a tour bus to Monterey Bay Aquarium and 17-Mile Drive on Dec 6. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 16, at the next AARP meeting. The bus will leave at 7:15 a.m. from Merced and return at 6 p.m. For more information or to sign up, contact Bob Langston at 209-357-8101, Jennifer Eberhard at 209-756-7864, Jean Stanley at 209-358-3429 or Dorothy Souza at 209-826-4149.
Poinsettia for the Holidays
Native Daughters of the Golden West of Merced is taking orders for red poinsettias between now and Nov. 26. They are $12 paid in advance and will be available on Dec. 3. For more information or to place an order, call Suzi at 209-261-0720.
Citizens focus group
Merced is about to craft a bike and pedestrian plan, formally known as an Active Transportation/Safe Routes to School Plan. A focus group will be formed of interested and affected citizens who live in the Merced area. For more information on applying for the focus group, email Stacie.dabbs@mcagov.gov or call 209-723-3153, ext. 308.
Behind-the-scenes tours at Applegate Park Zoo
Applegate Park Zoo is offering behind-the-scene tours. Park visitors will be able to learn more about the animals and how they came to the zoo while also getting a closer look at some the park’s more famous attractions, including Windfall the Black Bear, Bean the Raccoon, Mac the Mountain Lion, and many more. Tours are $12.50 per person and groups must have a minimum of two people. To schedule a tour, call Josh Moreno at 209-628-7999.
