Around Town (11/04/16)

‘Sweet Swap’
Trick-or-treaters ages 17 and under can bring their unopened leftover candy to the dental office of Dr. Von Goodin, 830 W. Olive Ave., Sunday between 1 and 3 p.m. and swap for toys and prizes. The first 100 participants will also receive a gift bag with a few extra surprise items. Each pound of candy turned in earns an entry into the drawing and one prize (up to 3 prizes). An extra entry can be earned by bringing in or writing a thank you letter at the event to U.S. servicemen who are overseas. Dr. Goodin is partnering with Operation Gratitude to send care packages to our troops.
Peripheral neuropathy
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St. Informative handouts will be available. For more information, call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Odd Fellows breakfast
The Odd Fellows of LaFayette Historical Lodge 65 is hosting its monthly breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 13. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and French toast. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $6 for people ages 12 and up; $3 for children ages 7 to 12; and free for children 6 and under. The IOOF Hall, a vintage 1881 building on the National Historic Register, is at 30018 Yosemite Boulevard (Highway 132) in La Grange, just east of the intersection with J-59. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128.
Children’s Grief Awareness Day
Jessica’s House in Turlock invites the public to attend National Children’s Grief Awareness Day from 7 to 10 a.m. Nov. 17, 741 E. Main St., Turlock. The day is an opportunity to support grieving children. Jessica’s House helps create a healthier community by providing a safe place for children, teens, young adults and their families grieving the death of a loved one. For more information, call 209-250-5395.
Poinsettia sale
The Atwater-Winton Lions Club is holding its 11th annual poinsettia sale until Dec. 7. The price this year is $12, which includes delivery to your home Dec. 9 or 10. Funds are used for local projects supported by the club. To get your name on the list, call Kay at 209-358-0044 or Connie at 209-358-1668.
Christmas Craft Fair
The La Grange International Order of Odd Fellows is planning its second annual Christmas Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. Crafters are needed to set up displays. Space is limited and on a first come, first serve basis. The cost is $25. For more information, call Patty Ducheneaux at 209-604-4444.
MCAG scholarship
The Merced County Association of Governments is accepting applications for the 2017 Anna Maria Fuentes Scholarship. The scholarship recipient will receive $1,000 and will be eligible for additional awards of $1,000 each year for three years based on scholastic performance and documentation. For more information, and to access the scholarship application and instructions, go to www.mcagov.org/217/scholarship. General inquiries can be directed to Eva Garibay, public program specialist, at eva.garibay@mcagov.org or 209-723-3153, ext. 301.
Elks bingo
Enjoy Bingo every Tuesday night at the Elks Lodge, 1920 M St. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., the snack bar opens at 5:30 p.m., and early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m. with regular games starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call 209-723-1240. All proceeds go to Elks Lodge charities.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments