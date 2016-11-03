Arts Wrap for Nov. 4, 2016

Experimental music
UC Merced’s Global Arts Studies Program plans its next presentation, “Creativity, Collaboration and Interdisciplinarity: Case Studies From Experimental Music and Contemporary Dance,” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. It’s free. For more, call 209-720-4466 or go to http://gasp.ucmerced.edu/upcoming-events.
Book event
The Merced County Writers presents a workshop and reading from “Various Lies” by Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco on Nov. 14 at Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. The workshop is at 5:30 p.m. and the reading is at 7 p.m. For more, call 209-388-1090.
Art reception
Merced College will host the “Digital Visionary Art” of Coleman Hampton through Nov. 17 at Merced College Art Gallery, 3600 M St., Merced. Regular hours are 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and by appointment. For more, call Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, 209-384-6064 and french.s@mccd.edu.
‘Beauty and the Beast’
Playhouse Merced’s season continue with the “Beauty and the Beast” musical at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St. Tickets range from $10 to $22. For more, call 209-725-8587 or go to www.playhousemerced.com.
Que Locos
Perico Productions Presents: Original Stars of Que Locos at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets start at $25. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Symphony
The Merced Symphony Association will feature a quartet for Musicians of the Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for students. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
‘Streetcar’
“A Streetcar Named Desire” by Tennessee Williams, directed by Carin Heidelbach and presented by Merced College Theatre Department, is 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Nov. 12, 17, 18 and 19; 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Merced College Theater, 3600 M St. Tickets are $10 for general admission, and $8 for students, seniors and military personnel. A special $5 student price is available Nov. 17.
Piano music
The Los Banos Arts Council’s concert series continues with pianist Steve Wiens on Jan. 21 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1050 Fifth St., Los Banos. Individual shows are $20 to $30. For more information or for tickets, call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048 or go to www.losbanosarts.org.
Sierra art
Sierra Artists’ Gallery of Mariposa is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday during the summer at Highway 140 and Sixth Street. Call 209-966-2284.
