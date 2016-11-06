Around Town (11/07/16)

World Dance
Merced College Community Services will be offering a World Dance class starting Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Dec. 21. The cost is $40 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Band Review
The Golden Valley Cardinal Regime invites the public to attend the 57th annual Central California Band Review starting at 7 a.m. Saturday at Golden Valley High School, 2121 Childs Ave. The Central California Band Review is the second-longest-running band review in California’s history, hosting events in categories including jazz, parade, and field show. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Band Boosters, which generates funds for the Golden Valley High School Cardinal Regime. For more information, email cardinalregime@yahoo.com, or call 209-756-2238 or 209-325-1800.
World Community Day
Church Women United is hosting its World Community Day event from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 at Olive East Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2222 E. Olive Ave. The program features a speaker from the Sierra Saving Grace Homeless Project. For more information, call 209-769-1884.
Coat drive
United Way is sponsoring a coat drive to benefit those in need in the community. Donate new or gently used coats for children, ages 1 to 19, to United Way of Merced County at 658 W. Main St. They can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Nov. 14 through Jan. 30.
Tea Party Patriots
The public is invited to the Merced-Atwater Tea Party Patriots meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Atwater VFW Memorial Hall, 1390 Broadway, Atwater. The meeting will focus on public input for post-election action and building influence for the future. The meeting is free. Donations are welcome. For more information, call Rick Wendline at 775-790-0865.
Holiday bazaar
The Le Grand United Methodist Church’s Holiday bazaar and brunch is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at 3801 Washington Ave. in Le Grand. The brunch is $5. The bazaar features a bake shop, garden shop, and stitchery and craft items. There will be a silent auction and an opportunity drawing during the event. For more information, call 209-389-4651.
Tri-tip dinner
The Atwater Fire and Kops for Kids annual tri-tip drive-thru dinner fundraiser is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Atwater Fire Department, 699 Broadway, Atwater. The cost is $45 for a dinner of four, which includes one barrel-smoked tri-tip, firehouse beans, four rolls and salad. All proceeds benefit the Fire Department and the Kops for Kids toy drive. For tickets, call 209-769-7684 or 209-357-6724.
