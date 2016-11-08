Around Town (11/09/2016)

Central California Band Review
The Golden Valley Cardinal Regime invites the public to attend the 57th annual Central California Band Review starting at 7 a.m. Saturday at Golden Valley High School 2121 Childs Ave. The Central California Band Review is the second-longest-running band review in the state’s history, hosting events such as jazz, parade and field show. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Band Boosters, which generates funds for the Golden Valley High School Cardinal Regime. For more information, email cardinalregime@yahoo.com, or call 209-756-2238 or 209-325-1800.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Merced River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting at the Merced County Library’s Gracey Room at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Do you think you might have a Revolutionary War-era patriot in your background? For more information, contact Karen Theofanides at katheo2@aol.com or 209-777-2869.
Merced AARP meeting
The AARP meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. It is a week earlier this month because of the Thanksgiving holiday. This is its annual “bring your favorite pie or dessert” event to share with fellow members and guests. Desserts will be available to take home at a nominal price.
Merced County Republican Women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Nov. 21 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St., Merced. Retired Lt. Col. Mary Josephina Fragnito-Lira will speak about her experiences in the military. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon. Bunco will be played after the luncheon for a fundraiser. Reservations are required by Nov. 17 by calling 209-723-8584 or emailing mtzw@aol.com.
Odd Fellows Christmas Craft Fair
The La Grange Odd Fellows is planning its second Christmas Craft Fair, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. It is seeking crafters to set up displays. Space is limited and is first come, first served. The cost is $25. For more information, call Patty Ducheneaux at 209-604-4444.
MCAG scholarship application available
The Merced County Association of Governments is accepting applications for the 2017 Anna Maria Fuentes Scholarship. The scholarship recipient will receive $1,000 and will be eligible for additional awards of $1,000 each year for three years based on scholastic performance and documentation. Applicants are encouraged to visit http://mcagov.org/217/Scholarship for more information and to access the scholarship application and instructions. General inquiries can be directed to Eva Garibay, public program specialist, at eva.garibay@mcagov.org or 209-723-3153 x 301.
Citizens Focus Group
Merced is about to craft a bike and pedestrian plan, formally known as an “Active Transportation/Safe Routes to School Plan.” A citizen focus group will be formed, made up of interested and affected residents in the Merced area. For more information on applying to the focus group, email Stacie.dabbs@mcagov.gov or call 209-723-3153, ext. 308.
