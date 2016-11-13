Around Town (11/14/16)

Elks bingo
Enjoy bingo every Tuesday night at the Elks Lodge, 1920 M St. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., snack bar opens at 5:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m. and regular games starti at 7 p.m. For more information, call 209-723-1240. All proceeds go to Elks Lodge charities.
AARP meeting
An AARP meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St. It is a week earlier this month because of the Thanksgiving holiday. This is the group’s annual “bring-your-favorite-pie-or-dessert” to share with fellow members and guests. Desserts will be available to take home at a nominal price.
Children’s Grief Awareness Day
Jessica’s House in Turlock invites the public to attend National Children’s Grief Awareness Day from 7 to 10 a.m. Thursday at 741 E. Main St., Turlock. The day is an opportunity to support grieving children. Jessica’s House helps create a healthier community by providing a safe place for children, teens, young adults and their families grieving the death of a loved one. For more information, call 209-250-5395.
Thanksgiving dinner
The Livingston United Methodist Church is having its annual Thanksgiving Dinner at noon Nov. 20 at the church, 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. Everyone is welcome. There is no cost, but a donation basket will be available and all donations are accepted. For more information, call the church office at 209-394-2264.
Tri-tip dinner
Buhach Pentecost Church is hosting its drive-thru tri-tip dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at 2889 N. Buhach Road, Atwater. The dinner is $30 and includes a whole barbecued tri-tip, Portuguese beans, bread and a 2-liter bottle of soda. For tickets, calls 209-595-1375 or 209-261-9178.
Christmas shopping in S.F.
Merced College Community Services will be offering a bus trip for Christmas shopping in San Francisco Union Square at 7 a.m. Dec. 2, leaving from the Merced College Business Resource Center and returning by 10 p.m. The cost is $99. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Christmas Craft Fair
The La Grange Odd Fellows lodge is planning its second annual Christmas Craft Fair, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. Crafters are sought for displays. Space is limited and on a first come, first serve basis. Cost is $25. For more information, call Patty Ducheneaux at 209-604-4444.
MCAG scholarship
The Merced County Association of Governments is taking applications for the 2017 Anna Maria Fuentes Scholarship. The scholarship recipient will receive $1,000 and will be eligible for additional awards of $1,000 each year for three years based on scholastic performance and documentation. Applicants are encouraged to go to www.mcagov.org/217/Scholarship for more information and to access the scholarship application and instructions. General inquiries can be directed to Eva Garibay, public program specialist, at eva.garibay@mcagov.org or 209-723-3153, ext. 301.
