Around Town (11/16/2016)

Merced AARP meeting
The AARP meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. It is a week earlier this month because of the Thanksgiving holiday. This is the annual “bring-your-favorite-pie-or-dessert” event to share with fellow members and guests. Desserts will be available to take home at a nominal price.
Thanksgiving Dinner in Livingston
Livingston United Methodist Church is having its annual Thanksgiving Dinner at noon Sunday at the church, 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston Everyone is welcome. There is no cost, but a donation basket will be available and all donations are accepted. For more info call the church office at 209-394-2264.
Turkey giveaway at Merced fairground
Five hundred turkeys will be given away at noon Monday at the Merced County fairground grandstand, an annual tradition organized by Greg Hostetler in memory of his wife, Cathie. The Hostetlers have given away turkeys in Merced and Los Banos for more than 30 years. You must have identification and there is a limit of one turkey per household. For more information, email hostetlerturkeys@gmail.com.
Read and Succeed
The Merced County Literacy Program will be offering orientation and training for volunteers who would like to become tutors in Los Banos and surrounding areas. Orientation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Los Banos branch of the Merced County Library. Training will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the library in Merced. Training materials and support are provided for our tutors and learners. To join the force of volunteers who help adults advance their reading, writing, or math skills, call Shirelle King at 209-385-7391 or email shirelle.king@mercedcountylibrary.com.
‘Flying and Photography with an RC Quadcopter’
Merced College Community Services will be offering a class on “Flying and Photography with an RC Quadcopter” from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 and Dec. 10. The cost is $55 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Merced DA seeking local artwork
The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is seeking artwork from local artists to display in the prosecutor’s building, 550 W. Main St., Merced. Artwork is displayed in the main lobby for approximately six months. If you are interested in displaying your photography or paintings, call 209-385-7381 and ask for Angie.
Coat drive in Merced
United Way is sponsoring a coat drive to benefit those in need in the community. Donate new or gently used coats for children ages 1 to 19 to United Way of Merced County at 658 W. Main St., Merced. They can be dropped off through Jan. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Poinsettia for the holidays
Native Daughters of the Golden West of Merced is taking orders for beautiful red poinsettia through Nov. 26. They are $12 in advance and will be available Dec. 3. For more information or to place an order, call Suzi at 209-261-0720.
