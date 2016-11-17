Around Town (11/18/2016)

Business Blogging Basics
Merced College Community Services will be offering Business Blogging Basics from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday. The cost is $55 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Thanksgiving Dinner in Livingston
The Livingston United Methodist Church is having its annual Thanksgiving Dinner at noon Sunday at the church, 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. Everyone is welcome. There is no cost, but a donation basket will be available and all donations are accepted. For more information, call the church office at 209-394-2264.
United Methodist Women’s bazaar
Tickets for the luncheon at the United Methodist Women’s 86th annual bazaar are now available. The bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. Luncheon will be $10 and served at 11:30 a.m. Also at the bazaar will be homemade jams and jellies, candy, baked goods, cheese balls, arts and attic treasures, a Christmas room, boutique, Hmong crafts and egg rolls, a silent auction and Mattie’s Tea Room. Call Joyce at 209-617-8119 for tickets and/or more information.
Crane Day tours
There will be two bus tours around the Merced National Wildlife Refuge for Crane Day at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Each tour will last approximately 90 minutes and will be limited to 42 visitors per tour. It is recommended that those wishing to participate call to sign-up and reserve a spot. There is no fee to participate. Any unfilled spots will be available on Crane Day on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 209-826-3508 to reserve your spot, obtain information about the event or get driving directions to the Merced NWR.
Lap Swim
Merced College Community Services will be offering Lap Swim from 5:30 to 6 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Dec. 23. The cost is $40 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Wonders of California Essay Contest
The Native Daughters of the Golden West of Merced is encouraging area students in grades four through eight to consider the Wonders of California as part of the Native Daughters Essay Contest for 2017. First-place winners in each grade level will receive an award of $50. A certificate will be given to each participant. Students wishing to participate can find out more about by contacting Michelle Hafer at 209-756-3390.
Merced court artwork
Merced Superior Court has new artwork on display from local artists in the jury assembly room, 2260 N St., on the second floor of the courthouse. The artwork is provided by local artists and is displayed for three months. If you are interested in displaying artwork at the courthouse, call 209-725-4172.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
