Arts Wrap for Nov. 18, 2016

‘Que Locos’
“Perico Productions Presents: Original Stars of Que Locos” is at 8 p.m. Friday at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets start at $25. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
‘Streetcar’
“A Streetcar Named Desire” by Tennessee Williams, directed by Carin Heidelbach and presented by the Merced College Theatre Department, is being staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday at Merced College Theater, 3600 M St. Tickets are $10 for general admission, and $8 for students, seniors and military personnel.
Art reception
Merced College will host the “Merced College Fine Arts Faculty Exhibition” reception ay 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at the gallery, 3600 M St. For more, call Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, 209-384-6064 and french.s@mccd.edu.
Taylor Hicks
The Black Oak Casino concert series in Tuolumne presents “American Idol” winner Taylor Hicks at 8 p.m. Dec. 1. To see the full lineup, go to www.blackoakcasino.com/entertainment.
Electric Christmas
Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas” is 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $19-$39. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Jake Shimabukuro
Merced Theatre Foundation presents ukelele musician Jake Shimabukuro at 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $29-$69. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Holiday artisan fair
The fifth annual Holiday Artisan Fair runs from 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 645 W. Main St., Merced. Local artists will be selling their creations to holiday shoppers. This event is sponsored by the Merced County Arts Council. For more, call 209-388-1090.
Piano music
The Los Banos Arts Council’s concert series continues with pianist Steve Wiens on Jan. 21 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1050 Fifth St., Los Banos. Individual shows are $20 to $30. For more information or for tickets, call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048 or go to www.losbanosarts.org.
Sierra art
Sierra Artists’ Gallery of Mariposa is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday during the winter at Highway 140 and Sixth Street. Call 209-966-2284.
