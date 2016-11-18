Births (11/19/16)

Jesus and Yomayra Gomez announced the birth of their daughter Yasmani Arianna Gomez on Nov. 3- 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 19 1/4 inches long.
Miguel and Nicole Perez announced the birth of their son Mason Brayden Perez on Nov. 4- 8 pounds, 7 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.
Michael and Theresa Garrett announced the birth of their son Conor Benjamin Garrett on Nov. 4- 8 pounds, 6 ounces and 21 inches long.
Keshonda Perkins and Jarvis Jackson announced the birth of their son Joseph Josiah Jackson on Nov. 4- 7 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 inches long.
Christian Suarez and Veronica Garcia announced the birth of their son Jayden Nickolas Suarez on Nov. 5- 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 1.2 inches long.
Aaron and Tonya Freitas announced the birth of their daughter Kinsley Harlow Freitas on Nov. 7- 6 pounds, 11 ounces and 19 inches long.
John and Angi Cuske announced the birth of their daughter Peyton-Marie Danielle Cuske on Nov. 9- 9 pounds and 21 inches long.
Will and Lauren Smith announced the birth of their daughter Paisley DeLynn Smith on Nov. 9- 6 inches, 4 ounces and 20 inches long.
Juan Pulido and Roxana Lopez announced the birth of their daughter Alexa Pulido on Nov. 9- 5 pounds, 14 ounces and 10 inches long.
Aaron and Felicia Teekell announced the birth of their son Ezekiel Kristoffer Teekell on Nov. 9- 9 pounds and 21 1/4 inches long.
