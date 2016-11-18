Around Town (11/19/2016)

The Merced Symphony Association
The Merced Symphony Association will continue its 59th season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with a chamber music concert at the Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St., Merced. Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for students and can be purchased at the Merced Theatre box office at 301 W. Main St., Merced. For more information, go to www.mercedsymphony.org.
Holiday Bazaar and Brunch in Le Grand
The Holiday Bazaar and Brunch is set for 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Le Grand United Methodist Church, 3801 Washington St., Le Grand. The brunch is $5. The bazaar features a bake shop, garden shop, crafts and stitchery shops. There will be a silent auction and an opportunity drawing. For more information, call 209-389-4651.
WBA Field Show Saturday at Merced College
Hundreds of band members from across the state will be at Merced College on Saturday to compete in the Western Band Association’s field show competition. The event begins about 10:20 a.m. and the last awards ceremony is scheduled to begin about 8:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $20; children ages 5-12 and senior citizens 62 and older pay $15; and children under 5 are admitted free.
Thanksgiving Dinner in Livingston
Livingston United Methodist Church is having its annual Thanksgiving Dinner at noon Sunday at the church, 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. Everyone is welcome. There is no cost, but a donation basket will be available and all donations are accepted. For more information, call the church office at 209-394-2264.
Turkey giveaway at Merced fairgrounds
Five hundred turkeys will be given away at noon Monday at the Merced County fairgrounds grandstand, an annual tradition organized by Greg Hostetler in memory of his wife, Cathie. The Hostetlers have given away turkeys in Merced and Los Banos for more than 30 years. You must have identification and there is a limit of one turkey per household. For more information, email hostetlerturkeys@gmail.com.
Salvation Army seeks Kettle Ringers
The Salvation Army in Merced is seeking volunteers to collect donations during the holidays as Kettle Ringers, beginning Nov. 25, at various locations. There are many ways you can be of service during this giving and caring time of year. Choices are many for selections of times. Please call Capt. Kim Boyd at 206 799-6604 or visit the website at www.merced.salvationarmy.org.
Grant and Award Opportunities
The Merced County Historical Society is accepting nominations and applications for history awards and grants from $200 to $2,500. Application forms are available in the Merced County Courthouse Museum office or by calling 209-723-2401. Completed applications must be received by Jan. 9 and should be sent to: Merced County Courthouse Museum, 21st and N Streets, Merced, CA. 95340. All the awards and grants will be presented at the historical society’s annual meeting in February.
Farmers Insurance Group Lunch
Women who have worked at the Farmers Insurance Group regional office are invited to lunch at 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at DiCicco’s, 3360 Highway 59, Merced. The lunch is $15. Bring a toy for Toys for Tots. For more information, call 209-723-4317.
