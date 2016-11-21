Around Town

Read and succeed
The Merced County Literacy Program will be offering orientation and training for volunteers who would like to become tutors in Los Banos and surrounding areas. Orientation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Los Banos branch of the Merced County Library. Training will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Merced library branch. Training materials and support are provided for tutors and learners. To join the force of volunteers who help adults advance their reading, writing or math skills, call Shirelle King at 209-385-7391 or email shirelle.king@mercedcountylibrary.com.
Fitness Lab membership
Merced College Community Services will be offering fitness lab memberships from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays from Dec. 1 through Dec. 23. The cost is $25 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
14th annual Christmas Craft Fair
More than 40 vendors will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 for the 14th annual Christmas Craft Fair at the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. Enjoy free hot cider while you shop. The craft fair includes an amazing raffle and offers a delicious luncheon for sale. Admission is free. Stop by on your way to the Downtown Christmas Parade.
Wellness seminar in Merced
Chef Radek Mikulasek and his wife, Helena, will be cooking a delicious meal and providing information about soy at a wellness seminar at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Fellowship Hall of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2222 E. Olive Ave., Merced. The cost is $10 per person or $15 per couple. For more information, call Beth at 209-384-5870.
CRTA holiday party
The California Retired Teachers Association will host a holiday party at the Branding Iron Restaurant on Dec. 5. The event will start at noon and is open to CRTA members and all retired teachers interested in maintaining their involvement in education. Seating is limited, so make reservations by Friday. The cost is $20 for members and $35 for non-members. Contact Lee Ann Applegate at 209-617-1677.
Annual poinsettia sale
The Atwater-Winton Lions Club is holding its 11th annual poinsettia sale until Dec. 7. The price this year is $12, and the plants will be delivered to homes Dec. 9 or Dec. 10. The funds are used for the many local projects the club supports. To get your name on the list, call Kay at 209-358-0044 or Connie at 209-358-1668.
Coat drive in Merced
United Way is sponsoring a coat drive to benefit those in need in the community. Donate new or gently used coats for children, ages 1 to 19, to United Way of Merced County at 658 W. Main St., Merced. They can be dropped off through Jan. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
