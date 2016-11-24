Around Town (11/25/2016)

Salvation Army seeks Kettle Ringers
The Salvation Army in Merced is seeking volunteers to collect donations during the holidays as Kettle Ringers, beginning Friday at various locations. There are many ways you can be of service during this giving and caring time of year. Choices are many with selections of times. Please call Capt. Kim Boyd at 206 799-6604 or visit www.merced.salvationarmy.org.
Farmers Insurance Group lunch
Women who have worked at the Farmers Insurance Group regional office are invited to lunch at 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at DiCicco’s, 3360 Highway 59, Merced. The lunch is $15. Bring a toy for Toys for Tots. For more information, call 209-723-4317.
Big Band Jazz Concert
The Merced College Jazz Ensemble’s Big Band Jazz Concert, featuring Kandyce Drake, Mark Naylor and Rod Harris, is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Merced College Theatre. Tickets are $8 in advance and can be purchased at the college bookstore and Gottschalk Music. Tickets are $10 at the door on the night of the performance.
Christmas shopping at Union Square
Merced College Community Services will be offering a bus trip for Christmas shopping in San Francisco’s Union Square at 7 a.m. Dec. 2, from Merced College Business Resource Center and returning by 10 p.m. The cost is $99 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Tri-tip dinner in Atwater
Buhach Pentecost Church is hosting its drive-thru tri-tip dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at 2889 N. Buhach Road, Atwater. The dinner is $30 and includes a whole barbecued tri-tip, Portuguese beans, bread and a two-liter bottle of soda pop. For tickets, calls 209-595-1375 or 209-261-9178.
Atwater Christmas parade
Atwater’s annual Christmas parade is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 2 beginning in downtown Atwater and concluding with a visit from Santa at the Bloss House, Broadway and First Street in Atwater. Parade entries are $35 and applications are available online at www.atwaterchamberofcommerce.com or at BBVA Compass Bank, 1329 Broadway, Atwater. For more information, call the Atwater Chamber of Commerce at 209-358-4251 or email info@atwaterchamberofcommerce.com.
Flying, photography with RC Quadcopter
Merced College Community Services will be offering Flying and Photography with an RC Quadcopter starting Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Dec. 10. The cost is $55 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Annual poinsettia sale
The Atwater-Winton Lions Club is holding its 11th annual poinsettia sale until Dec. 7. The price this year is $12. Plants will be delivered to your home on Dec. 9 or 10. Funds are used for the many local projects the club supports. To get your name on the list, call Kay at 209-358-0044 or Connie at 209-358-1668.
Arbor Galley’s ‘Big Event’
The Arbor Galley’s “Big Event” is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at the gallery, 645 W. Main St., Merced. Special guest Russell Winton, the Merced Sun-Star wine columnist and connoisseur, will be in charge of the wine selection. Entertainment will be provided by the Bear Creek Ukelele Society and the Golden Valley Barbershop Chorus, and by singer-songwriter Ed Benes. Guests may purchase an optional commemorative Arbor Gallery glass for wine tasting and can view the most recent exhibition of artwork from Arbor Gallery artists. This exhibition, titled the “Really Big Show,” can be viewed in the Main Gallery of the Merced Multicultural Arts Center until Jan. 28.
Merced court artwork
Merced Superior Court has new artwork on display from local artists in the jury assembly room, 2260 N St., on the second floor of the courthouse. The artwork is provided by local artists and is displayed for three months. If you are interested in displaying artwork at the courthouse, call 209-725-4172.
