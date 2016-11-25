Around Town (11/26/2016)

Poinsettia for the holidays
Saturday is the final day that Native Daughters of the Golden West of Merced is taking orders for beautiful red poinsettia. They are $12, paid in advance, and will be available Dec. 3. For more information or to place an order, call Suzi at 209-261-0720.
Merced DA seeking local artwork
The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is seeking artwork from local artists to display in the prosecutor’s building, 550 W. Main St., Merced. Artwork is displayed in the main lobby for approximately six months. If you are interested in displaying your photography or paintings, call 209-385-7381 and ask for Angie.
Mature driving improvement class
Merced College will offer a mature driving improvement class from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Atwater Community Center, 760 Bellevue Road, Atwater. For more information or to register, call 209-381-6540.
Teachers job fair
Fresno Pacific University will host a job fair for aspiring teachers from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at its Merced campus, 105 W. El Portal Drive, Merced. Area candidates who have obtained a bachelor’s degree and are interested in teaching in the community will have opportunities to meet and interview with area school districts including Weaver, Atwater, Merced Union High, Merced City, Merced County Office of Education, and Dos Palos/Oro Loma. For more information, call 209-354-5805.
14th annual Christmas Craft Fair
More than 40 vendors will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 for the 14th annual Christmas Craft Fair at the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. Enjoy free hot cider while you shop. The craft fair includes an amazing raffle and offers a delicious luncheon for sale. Admission is free. Stop by on your way to the Downtown Christmas Parade.
Art of Giving workshop
Mariposa Art Company will host the third Art of Giving workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10. The gallery is at 3600 Thunderbird Ave. inside for former Castle Air Force Base. This is a free event. For more information, email mariposaartcompany@gmail.com.
Merced SPCA Christmas Tour
The Merced SPCA no-kill animal shelter is having its 24th annual Christmas Fantasy Tour of Homes from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 11. Tickets are for sale at the shelter, 1021 East Childs Ave., and at Maciel & Co. jewelry at Merced Mall, A Blooming Affair on Main Street, Wash ’n Wag at 2521 N. Santa Fe Drive, Expressions of Love at 1486 Broadway Ave. in Atwater, and Christina’s Boutique at Bear Creek Drive and G Street. The tickets are $15. There will be gift baskets for sale.
MCAG scholarship application available
Merced County Association of Governments is accepting applications for the 2017 Anna Maria Fuentes Scholarship. The 2017 scholarship recipient will receive $1,000 and will be eligible for additional awards of $1,000 each year for three years based on scholastic performance and documentation. Applicants are encouraged to visit http://mcagov.org/217/Scholarship for more information and to access the scholarship application and instructions. General inquiries can be directed to Eva Garibay, public program specialist, at eva.garibay@mcagov.org or 209-723-3153, ext.301.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments