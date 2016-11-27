Around Town (11/28/2016)

Merced Sierra Club’s awards dinner
The public is invited to the Merced Sierra Club’s annual awards dinner on Dec. 3 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced. Featured speaker Bob Turner will present “The Greatest Scenic Views of the American West.” Bring a salad or main dish to share. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m., with the program to follow. No reservations required. For more information, call Rod Webster at 209-723-4747.
Wellness seminar in Merced
Chef Radek Mikulasek and his wife, Helena, will be cooking a meal and providing information about soy at a wellness seminar at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Fellowship Hall of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2222 E. Olive Ave., Merced. The cost is $10 per person or $15 per couple. For more information, call Beth at 209-384-5870.
Breakfast with Santa
The El Capitan Gaucho Diamond Booster Club is hosting a breakfast with Santa in support of the school’s baseball team. The breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at the El Capitan High School cafeteria, 100 Farmland Ave., Merced. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, fruit, coffee and orange juice. Children can visit and get a picture taken with Santa. The cost is $6 a plate. For more information, contact coach Ruiz, 209-631-7606, or Paul Hayes, 209-658-0981.
Wonders of California Essay Contest
The Native Daughters of the Golden West of Merced is encouraging area students in fourth through eighth grades to consider the “Wonders of California” as part of the Native Daughters Essay Contest for 2017. First-place winners in each grade level will receive an award of $50. A certificate will be given to each participant. Students wishing to participate can find out more by contacting Michelle Hafer at 209-756-3390.
Coat Drive in Merced
United Way is sponsoring a coat drive to benefit those in need in the community. Donate new or gently used coats for children, ages 1 to 19, to United Way of Merced County, 658 W. Main St., Merced. They can be dropped off through Jan. 30 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
