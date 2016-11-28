Around Town (11/29/2016)

Day Break Adult Day Health Care
The public is invited to attend a free informational luncheon at noon Wednesday for Day Break Adult Day Health Care with Catherine Knittel at Pacifica Senior Living, 3420 R St., Merced. This program benefits those in the community who do not have the disposable income for, but need, respite care. Seating is limited. Call Shana at 209-384-9700 to reserve your seat. Lunch is included.
Annual Holiday Artisan Fair
The fifth annual Holiday Artisan Fair runs from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 645 W. Main St., Merced. Local artists will be selling their creations to holiday shoppers. This event is sponsored by the Merced County Arts Council.
Christmas Shopping at Union Square
Merced College Community Services will be offering a bus trip for Christmas shopping in San Francisco’s Union Square at 7 a.m. Friday, leaving from the Merced College Business Resource Center and returning by 10 p.m. The cost is $99 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Nativity Festival
Enjoy a collection of more than 300 nativity scenes from around the world from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday; 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. There will be musical Christmas concerts at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday featuring local artists at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1080 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced.
Crane Day tours
There will be two bus tours around the Merced National Wildlife Refuge for Crane Day at 8 and 10 a.m. Saturday. Each tour will last approximately 90 minutes and will be limited to 42 visitors per tour. It is recommended that those wishing to participate call to sign up and reserve a spot. There is no fee to participate. Any unfilled spots will be available on Crane Day on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 209-826-3508 to reserve your spot, obtain information about the event, or get driving directions to the Merced NWR.
Arbor Gallery’s Big Event
The Arbor Gallery’s Big Event is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, 645 W. Main St., Merced. Special guest Russell Winton, the Merced Sun-Star wine columnist and connoisseur, will be in charge of the wine selection. Entertainment will be provided by the Bear Creek Ukelele Society and the Golden Valley Barbershop Chorus, and by singer-songwriter Ed Benes. Guests may purchase an optional commemorative Arbor Gallery glass for wine tasting and can view the most recent exhibition of artwork from Arbor Gallery artists. This exhibition, titled the “Really Big Show,” can be viewed in the Main Gallery of the Merced Multicultural Arts Center until Jan. 28.
Holiday bake sale
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is holding its annual bake sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at Christina’s Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, 2852 G St., Merced. All varieties of desserts will be available, including some packaged for gift giving. The sale also will feature raffle items including airline tickets for any destination in the continental United States. All proceeds benefit animals in Merced County. For more information, call 209-723-8953.
Grant and award opportunities
Merced County Historical Society is accepting nominations and applications for history awards and grants from $200 to $2,500. Application forms are available in the Merced County Courthouse Museum office or by calling 209-723-2401. Completed applications must be received by Jan. 9 and should be sent to: Merced County Courthouse Museum, 21st and N streets, Merced, CA 95340. All the awards and grants will be presented at the historical society’s annual meeting in February.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments