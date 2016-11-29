Around Town (11/30/2016)

Farmers Insurance Group lunch
Women who have worked at the Farmers Insurance Group regional office are invited to lunch at 11 a.m. Thursday at DiCicco’s, 3360 Highway 59, Merced. The lunch is $15. Bring a toy for Toys for Tots. For more information, call 209-723-4317.
Christmas boutique
Sierra Meadows Senior Apartments will be hosting a Christmas boutique from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at 720 W. 15th St., Merced. Many items will be available for purchase and hot apple cider and cookies will be provided.
Big Band Jazz Concert
The Merced College Jazz Ensemble’s Big Band Jazz Concert, featuring Kandyce Drake, Mark Naylor and Rod Harris, is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Merced College Theater. Tickets are $8 in advance and can be purchased at the college bookstore and Gottschalk Music. Tickets are $10 at the door on the night of the performance.
Free vehicle emissions tests
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and Valley CAN will provide Valley-area drivers who have owned their car for at least six months with a free vehicle emissions test from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Madera County Fairgrounds, 1850 W. Cleveland Ave., Madera. If the vehicle doesn’t pass the test but can be repaired, the driver will receive a voucher for up to $500 in emission-related repairs at a participating STAR-certified smog check station. The first-come, first-served event is subject to closing early if it reaches maximum capacity. Free food and drinks beginning at 8 a.m. while supplies last. For more information, visit valleycan.org or call 1-800-806-2004.
Community Christmas at the Courthouse Museum
The public is invited to experience a free Community Christmas at the Courthouse Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 21st and N streets in Merced. Treats and traditional courthouse eggnog will be served. Live entertainment will be performed by several groups beginning at 1 p.m. For more information, call 209-723-2401.
Merced SPCA Benefit at Chipotle
Chipotle Grill will donate 50 percent of its proceeds from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to the Merced SPCA; all are invited to come into Chipotle at 3110 R St., Merced, to support the group. Customers must tell the cashier when paying the bill that they’re supporting the Merced SPCA in order for 50 percent of the proceeds to be donated.
Salvation Army seeks Kettle Ringers
The Salvation Army in Merced is seeking volunteers to collect donations during the holidays as kettle ringers at various locations and at flexible times. The group is also collecting toys and food for Christmas boxes. The toys should be unwrapped and for children ages 12 and under. The boxes will be distributed Dec. 20. There are many ways you can be of service during this giving and caring time of year. Please call Capt. Kim Boyd at 206 799-6604 or visit the group’s website at www.merced.salvationarmy.org.
Merced DA seeking local artwork
The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is seeking artwork from local artists to display in the prosecutor’s building, 550 W. Main St., Merced. Artwork is displayed in the main lobby for approximately six months. If you are interested in displaying your photography or paintings, call 209-385-7381, and ask for Angie.
