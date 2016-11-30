Around Town (12/01/2016)

Teachers job fair
Fresno Pacific University will host a job fair for aspiring teachers from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at its Merced campus, 105 W. El Portal Drive, Merced. Area candidates who have obtained a bachelor’s degree and are interested in teaching will have opportunities to meet and interview with officials from area school districts, including Weaver, Atwater, Merced Union High School District, Merced City School District, Merced County Office of Education and Dos Palos/Oro Loma. For more information, call 209-354-5805.
‘Save our Youth’ meeting in Merced
A community meeting discussing and educating the public on new and best practices to help youth development in Merced is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club of Merced County, 615 W. 15th St., Merced. Community leaders, youth advocates and workers are invited, along with the public, to learn about and discuss the latest information on youth development. The meeting will be preceded by a business networking gathering from 8:15 to 8:55 a.m. For more information, call the Boys and Girls Club at 209-722-9922 and ask for Tony Slaton.
California Central Valley Journey for Justice
The public is invited to join the California Central Valley Journey for Justice in celebrating the 68th anniversary of the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at the music room of the United Methodist Church of Merced, 899 Yosemite Parkway. “A Right to Water is a Right to Life” will feature a panel that will discuss the balance between water for agricultural or recreational use and access to safe drinking water. For more information, call 209-631-9696 or 209-201-8554.
Merced Library holiday sale
The Friends of the Merced County Public Library will hold their annual holiday sale at the library’s main branch, 2100 O St., Merced, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10. They will have books, gifts, cards and many buy-one, get-one-free items. Proceeds go to the county libraries to buy new materials. Donations are welcome and can be left in the bookstore.
Volunteers needed
The Merced Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers to help with its “Lights Before Christmas” event scheduled for Dec. 11-12 at Applegate Park Zoo. Volunteers are needed to help from 3:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10. This is a great way for high school students to earn community service hours and also get a peek at the zoo. Go to www.cityofmerced.org and click on the article that says “Volunteers needed.”
Odd Fellows breakfast
The Odd Fellows of LaFayette Historical Lodge 65 will host its monthly breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec.11. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and French toast. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $6 for people ages 12 and up, $3 for children ages 7-12, and free for children 6 and under. The IOOF Hall, vintage 1881 building on the National Historic Register, is the scene of many community events. The address is 30018 Yosemite Boulevard (Highway 132), east of the intersection of J-59. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128.
