Around Town (12/02/2016)

Atwater Christmas Parade
Atwater’s annual Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Friday beginning in downtown Atwater and concluding with a visit from Santa at the Bloss House, Broadway and First Street, in Atwater. Parade entries are $35 and applications are available online at www.atwaterchamberofcommerce.com or at BBVA Compass Bank, 1329 Broadway, Atwater. For more information, call the Atwater Chamber of Commerce at 209-358-4251 or email info@atwaterchamberofcommerce.com.
Save our Youth meeting in Merced
A community meeting discussing and educating the public on new and best practices to help youth development in Merced is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Merced County, 615 W. 15th St., Merced. Community leaders, youth advocates and workers are invited, along with the public, to discuss and learn about the latest information is youth development. The meeting will be preceded by a business networking gathering from 8:15 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. For more information, call the Boys & Girls Club at 209-722-9922 and ask for Tony Slaton.
United Methodist Women’s bazaar
Tickets for the luncheon at the United Methodist Women’s 86th annual bazaar are now available. The bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. Luncheon will be $10 and served at 11:30 a.m. Also at the bazaar will be homemade jams and jellies, candy, baked goods, cheese balls, arts and attic treasures, a Christmas room, boutique, Hmong crafts and egg rolls, a silent auction and Mattie’s Tea Room. Call Joyce at 209-617-8119 for tickets and/or more information.
Tri-tip dinner fundraiser in Atwater
The Atwater Fire and Kops for Kids annual tri-tip drive-thru dinner fundraiser is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Atwater City Fire Department, 699 Broadway, Atwater. The cost is $45 for a dinner for four, which includes one barrel-smoked tri-tip, firehouse beans, four rolls and salad. All proceeds benefit the Atwater Fire and Kops For Kids Toy Drive. For tickets, call 209-769-7684 or 209-357-6724.
Merced Sierra Club’s awards dinner
The public is invited to the Merced Sierra Club’s annual awards dinner on Saturday at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced. Featured speaker Bob Turner will present “The Greatest Scenic Views of the American West.” Bring a salad or main dish to share. Doors open at 6 and dinner is at 6:30 p.m., with the program to follow. No reservations required. For more information, call Rod Webster at 209-723-4747.
Free vehicle emissions test
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and Valley CAN, will provide Valley-area drivers who have owned their car for at least six months, with a free vehicle emissions test from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Madera County Fairgrounds, 1850 W. Cleveland Ave., Madera. If the vehicle doesn’t pass the test but can be repaired, the driver will receive a voucher for up to $500 in emission-related repairs at a participating STAR-certified smog check station. The event is subject to closing early if it reaches maximum capacity. First come, first serve. Free food and drinks beginning at 8 a.m. while supplies last. For more information, visit valleycan.org or call 1-800-806-2004.
Merced SPCA benefit at Chipotle
Chipotle Mexican Grill at 3110 R St. in Merced will donate 50 percent of its proceeds to the Merced SPCA between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday. Customers must tell the cashier when paying the bill that you’re supporting the Merced SPCA in order for the 50 percent of your proceeds to be donated.
Annual poinsettia sale
The Atwater-Winton Lions Club is holding its 11th annual poinsettia sale until Dec. 7. The price this year is $12, and they will be delivered to your home on Dec. 9 or 10. Funds are used for the many local projects the club supports. To get your name on the list, call Kay at 209-358-0044 or Connie at 209-358-1668.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
