Arts Wrap for Dec. 2, 2016

Electric Christmas
Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas” is at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $19-$39. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Holiday artisan fair
The fifth annual Holiday Artisan Fair runs from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 645 W. Main St., Merced. Local artists will be selling their creations to holiday shoppers. This event is sponsored by the Merced County Arts Council. For more, call 209-388-1090.
Chorale
The Merced College Chorale is making its debut as it presents “We Lift Our Voices,” a Christmas holiday choral concert, at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the Merced College Theater, 3600 M St. The singers will perform again at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. Tickets for both concerts are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Look for tickets at Gottschalks Music, the college bookstore or the arts center.
Arbor Gallery
Arbor Gallery presents wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Main Gallery of the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 West Main St., Merced.
Jake Shimabukuro
Merced Theatre Foundation presents ukulele musician Jake Shimabukuro at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $29-$69. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Black Irish
The Black Oak Casino concert series in Tuolumne presents Black Irish Christmas Show at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. To see the full lineup, go to www.blackoakcasino.com/entertainment.
New Orleans jazz
New Orleans jazz specialists the Creole Jazz Kings 4 will play from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 10 at Aunties, A Taste of Southern Cooking, 2000 E. Childs Ave, Merced. The restaurant plans New Orleans shrimp creole the same night. For more, call 209-325-4121.
‘Cinderella’
El Capitan High School plans performances of “Cinderella” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17; and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18 at the school, 100 Farmland Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students with an ID card and free for children 5 and younger. Tickets available at the door.
Piano music
The Los Banos Arts Council’s concert series continues with pianist Steve Wiens on Jan. 21 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1050 Fifth St., Los Banos. Individual shows are $20 to $30. For more information or for tickets, call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048 or go to www.losbanosarts.org.
Sierra art
Sierra Artists’ Gallery of Mariposa is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday during the winter at Highway 140 and Sixth Street. Call 209-966-2284.
