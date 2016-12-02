Around Town (12/03/2016)

Save Our Youth meeting in Merced
A community meeting discussing and educating the public on new and best practices to help youth development in Merced is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Merced County, 615 W. 15th St., Merced. Community leaders, youth advocates and workers are invited, along with the public, to discuss and learn about the latest information in youth development. The meeting will be preceded by a business networking gathering from 8:15 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. For more information, call the Boys & Girls Club at 209-722-9922, ask for Tony Slaton.
Free vehicle emissions test
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and Valley CAN will provide Valley-area drivers who have owned their car for at least six months with a free vehicle emissions test from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Madera County Fairgrounds, 1850 W. Cleveland Ave., Madera. If the vehicle doesn’t pass the test but can be repaired, the driver will receive a voucher for up to $500 in emissions-related repairs at a participating STAR-certified smog check station. The event is subject to closing early if it reaches maximum capacity. First come, first serve. Free food and drinks beginning at 8 a.m. while supplies last. For more information, visit valleycan.org or call 800-806-2004.
Crane Day tours
There will be two bus tours around the Merced National Wildlife Refuge for Crane Day. They will be at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Each tour will last approximately 90 minutes and will be limited to 42 visitors per tour. It is recommended that those wishing to participate call to sign up and reserve a spot. There is no fee to participate. Any unfilled spots will be available on Crane Day on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call 209-826-3508 to reserve your spot, obtain information about the event, or get driving directions to the Merced NWR.
Nativity Festival
Enjoy a collection of more than 300 nativity scenes from around the world from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1080 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced.
United Methodist Women’s bazaar
Tickets for the luncheon at the United Methodist Women’s 86th annual bazaar are now available. The bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. Luncheon will be $10 and served at 11:30 a.m. Also at the bazaar will be homemade jams and jellies, candy, baked goods, cheese balls, arts and attic treasures, a Christmas room, boutique, Hmong crafts and egg rolls, a silent auction and Mattie’s Tea Room. Call Joyce at 209-617-8119 for tickets and/or more information.
14th annual Christmas Craft Fair
More than 40 vendors will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for the 14th annual Christmas Craft Fair at the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. Enjoy free hot cider while you shop. The craft fair includes a raffle and a delicious luncheon for sale. Admission is free. Stop by on your way to the Downtown Christmas Parade.
Community Christmas at the Courthouse Museum
The public is invited to experience a Community Christmas at the Courthouse Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 21st and N streets in Merced. Treats and traditional courthouse eggnog will be served. Live entertainment will be performed by several groups beginning at 1 p.m. The event is free to the public. For more information, call 209-723-2401.
Valley Caregiver Resource Support Group
Valley Caregiver Resource Support Group is open to those that are caring for their loved ones. There is no cost. Group meets at 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at Pacifica Senior Living, 3420 R. St., Merced. Call 209-384-9700 for more information.
Merced holiday dance
A holiday dance is set for Dec. 11 at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Tango lessons begin at 1:15 p.m. and music is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. The cost is $8. For more information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-8734.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments