Around Town (12/05/2016)

AARP Monterey aquarium trip
The Merced AARP chapter invites all to sign up for a tour bus trip to Monterey Bay Aquarium and 17 Mile Drive on Tuesday. The cost is $80. The new deadline to sign up is Monday at the next AARP meeting. The bus leaves at 7:15 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. that day. For information or to sign up, contact Jennifer Eberhard at 209-756-7864, Jean Stanley at 209-358-3429, or Dorothy Souza at 209-826-4149.
Merced SPCA benefit at Chipotle
Chipotle Grill will donate 50 percent of its proceeds from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to the Merced SPCA; all are invited to come into Chipotle at 3110 R St., Merced, to support the group. Customers must tell the cashier when paying the bill that they are supporting the Merced SPCA so 50 percent of the proceeds will be donated.
Art of Giving workshop
Mariposa Art Company will host the third Art of Giving workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The gallery is at 3600 Thunderbird Ave., on the former Castle Air Force Base. This is a free event. For more information, email mariposaartcompany@gmail.com.
Volunteers needed
The Merced Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers to help with the “Lights Before Christmas” event. It needs people to help from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. This is a great way for high school students to earn community service hours and get an inside peak at the zoo. Go to www.cityofmerced.org and click on “volunteers needed.”
California Central Valley Journey for Justice
The public is invited to join the California Central Valley Journey for Justice in celebrating the 68th anniversary of the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Room of United Methodist Church of Merced, 899 Yosemite Parkway in Merced. “A Right to Water is A Right to Life” will feature a panel that will discuss the balance between water for agricultural use, recreational use, and access to safe drinking water. For more information, call 209-631-9696 or 209-201-8554.
Art show and auction
An art show and auction is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 16 at Pacifica Senior Living, 3420 R St., Merced. The public is invited to attend and enjoy hors d’oeuvres, artwork, crafts and belly dancers. Call 209-384-9700 for more information.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments