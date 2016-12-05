Around Town (12/06/2016)

Merced SPCA benefit at Chipotle
Chipotle Grill will donate 50 percent of its proceeds from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to the Merced SPCA; all are invited to come into Chipotle at 3110 R St., Merced, to support the group. Customers must tell the cashier when paying the bill that they are supporting the Merced SPCA so 50 percent of the proceeds will be donated.
Merced library holiday sale
Friends of the Merced County Public Library will hold its annual holiday sale in the library’s main branch, 2100 O St., Merced, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The sale will include books, gifts, cards and many BOGO items. Proceeds will go to the county library branches to buy new materials. Donations are welcome and can be left in the bookstore.
Breakfast with Santa
The El Capitan Gaucho Diamond Booster Club is hosting a breakfast with Santa in support of the school’s baseball team. The breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the El Capitan High School cafeteria, 100 Farmland Ave., Merced. Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, fruit, coffee, and orange juice. Children can visit and get a picture taken with Santa. The cost is $6 a plate. For more information, contact Coach Ruiz at 209-631-7606 or Paul Hayes at 209-658-0981.
Merced SPCA Christmas tour
The Merced SPCA no-kill animal shelter is having its 24th annual Christmas Fantasy Tour of Homes from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 11. Tickets are for sale at the shelter, 1021 E. Childs Ave., and at Maciel & Co. jewelry at Merced Mall, A Blooming Affair on Main Street, Wash ’n Wag at 2521 N. Santa Fe Drive, Expressions of Love at 1486 Broadway Ave. in Atwater, and Christina’s Boutique at Bear Creek Drive and G Street. The tickets are $15. There will be gift baskets for sale.
Book Fair at St. Anthony School
The Scholastic Book Fair will be at St. Anthony School, 1801 Winton Way, Atwater, from Dec. 13-16 in the small hall. Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will also be open during the preschool and elementary school’s Christmas plays from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be books for all ages from preschool to adults. Stop by for some great Christmas gifts.
Castle Air Museum art exhibit
An exhibit featuring local artists is on display though Feb. 28 at Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. Some of the art on display is available for sale to benefit the museum, which is among the largest nonprofit aviation museums in the country. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For more information, call 209-723-2178 or 209-723-2182 on weekends.
Merced DA seeking local artwork
The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is seeking artwork from local artists to display in the prosecutor’s building, 550 W. Main St., Merced. Artwork is displayed in the main lobby for approximately six months. If you are interested in displaying your photography or paintings, call 209-385-7381 and ask for Angie.
Aikido
Merced College Community Services will be offering aikido from Jan. 3-Feb. 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost is $65 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Help local animals
Throughout December, New Beginnings for Merced County Animals’ Giving Trees will be displayed at three locations: Valley Animal Hospital and Santa Fe Pet Hospital in Merced and Merced County Animal Services in Atwater. Donors can select a card from the tree that shows an area of need, write the amount of donation on the card and place it back on the tree. The donation is then given to a receptionist. Donations will be allocated according to the need specified on the card: transport, medical or spay/neuter. All proceeds benefit animals in Merced County. For more information, call 209-769-8953.
