Around Town (12/07/2016)

Craft Fair in Atwater
Holiday Craft Fair is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Castle Vista Community Center, 2300 Cascade Drive, Atwater. For more information, call 209-357–2924.
Holiday Bake Sale
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is holding its annual bake sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Christina’s Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, 2852 G St., Merced. All varieties of desserts will be available, including some packaged for gift giving. The sale also features raffle items including airline tickets for any destination in the continental United States. All proceeds benefit animals in Merced County. For more information call 209-723-8953.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will be presented Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18 at El Capitan High School, 100 Farmland Ave., Merced. Tickets are $10 adult, $5 students. Call 209-384-5500 for tickets.
New Year’s Eve Dance
Club Mercedes will host a New Year’s Eve Dance Dec. 31 at the club, 569 W. 9th Street Merced. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Dancing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Price is $20 per person. No-host bar available at extra cost. Must be 21 and older to attend. Limited tickets are for sale. For information call 209-383-9906.
Christmas Classic Performace
Director Phillip Smallwood and the chorus will perform an evening of Christmas Classics and Carols featuring Vivaldi’s “Gloria” with guest soloists Teri Estabrook and Kate Knudson. The concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 at the Merced College Theater. Tickets available in advance: $8 at the college bookstore, $10 at the door.
Badminton
Merced College Community Services will be offering badminton from 7 to 10 p.m. beginning Jan. 4 on Wednesdays and Fridays through Feb. 3. The cost is $40 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
SEAL of Biliteracy program
The Merced County Office of Education is seeking assistance from the community for the SEAL of Biliteracy program. The accolade, which is listed on student transcripts, is awarded by MCOE in partnership with county school districts in recognition of attained proficiency in English and at least one other target language by high school graduation. The target languages are Portuguese, Punjabi, Hmong, Hindi, Gujarati, Filipino, French, Cantonese, Mandarin, Indonesian and Tagalog. Contact Amelia Jimenez at 209-381-6761 or email her at ajimenez@mcoe.org.
Salvation Army seeks Kettle Ringers
The Salvation Army in Merced is seeking volunteers to collect donations during holidays as Kettle Ringers at various locations. They also are collecting toys and food for Christmas boxes. The toys should be unwrapped for children ages 12 and under. The boxes will be distributed Dec. 20. There are many ways you can be of service during this giving and caring time of year. Choices are many, with selection of times. Please call Capt. Kim Boyd at 206-799-6604 or visit their website at www.merced.salvationarmy.org.
Merced Court artwork
Merced Superior Court has new artwork on display from local artists in the jury assembly room, 2260 N St., on the second floor of the courthouse. The artwork is provided by local artists and is displayed for three months. If you are interested in displaying artwork at the courthouse, call 209-725-4172.
