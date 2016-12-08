Arts Wrap for Dec. 9, 2016

New Orleans jazz
New Orleans jazz specialists the Creole Jazz Kings 4 will play from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Aunties, A Taste of Southern Cooking, 2000 E. Childs Ave, Merced. The restaurant plans New Orleans shrimp creole the same night. For more information, call 209-325-4121.
‘Cinderella’
El Capitan High School plans performances of “Cinderella” at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Dec. 16 and 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 18 at the school, 100 Farmland Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students with an ID card and free for children 5 and younger. Tickets available at the door.
Chorale
The Merced College Chorale will perform again at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Sourdough Slim
Sourdough’s Wild and Woolly Revue concert series begins at 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. Tickets are $20 to $22. For more, sourdoughslim.com.
R&B All Stars
The Black Oak Casino concert series in Tuolumne presents Elena Keating and the R&B All-stars at 9 p.m. Dec. 17. To see the full lineup, go to www.blackoakcasino.com/entertainment.
‘The Shining’
Playhouse Merced’s season continues with “The Shining” musical at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St. Tickets range from $10 to $22. For more, call 209-725-8587 or go to playhousemerced.com.
Aircraft art
An aircraft-themed art gallery is on display at Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater, through the end of February. It features the works of local artists. The Castle Air Museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For more, call 209-723-2178.
Broadway Legends
Merced Symphony Association presents Broadway Legends at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $40. For more, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Piano music
The Los Banos Arts Council’s concert series continues with pianist Steve Wiens on Jan. 21 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1050 Fifth St., Los Banos. Individual shows are $20 to $30. For more information or for tickets, call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048 or go to www.losbanosarts.org.
Sierra art
Sierra Artists’ Gallery of Mariposa is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday during the winter at Highway 140 and Sixth Street. Call 209-966-2284.
