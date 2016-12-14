Around Town (12/15/16)

Art show and auction
An art show and auction is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Pacifica Senior Living, 3420 R St., Merced. The public is invited to attend and enjoy hors d’oeuvres, artwork, crafts and belly dancers. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” will be presented Friday through Sunday at El Capitan High School, 100 Farmland Ave., Merced. Tickets are $10 adult; $5 students. For tickets, call 209-384-5500.
New Year’s Eve dance
Club Mercedes will host a New Year’s Eve dance Dec. 31 at the club, 569 W. Ninth St., Merced. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Dancing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Price is $20 per person. No-host bar available at extra cost. Must be 21 and older to attend. Limited tickets are for sale. For more information, call 209-383-9906.
‘Lights Before Christmas’
“Lights Before Christmas” will shine at Applegate Park Zoo from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 23. The zoo is at 1045 W. 25th St. The lights, displays, snow machines and other special effects create Merced’s Christmas wonderland. The zoo’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff will take an hour break before the lights begin at 5 p.m. Admission during the day and for “Lights Before Christmas” is $3 for ages 16 and up; $1.50 for senior citizens 62 and up; $2 for ages 5 to 15; and free for younger than 5.
LiUNA Pre-Apprenticeship
Merced College Community Services will offer LiUNA Pre-Apprenticeship construction training beginning Jan. 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays until March 7. The cost per participant is $2,295. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Merced Shakespearefest
Merced College Community Services presents Merced Shakespearefest Jan. 20-21 and Jan. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m., and Jan. 22 and Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. The cost is $10 for general admission. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Valley Caregiver Resource Support Group
Valley Caregiver Resource Support Group is open to those who are caring for loved ones. There is no cost. Group meets at 2 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Pacifica Senior Living, 3420 R. St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
DA’s office artwork
The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is seeking artwork from local artists to display in the prosecutor’s building, 550 W. Main St., Merced. Artwork is displayed in the main lobby for six months. If you are interested in displaying your photography or paintings, call 209-385-7381 and ask for Angie.
