Around Town (12/16/2016)

Merced retirement community wins top honors
The Hampshire, a retirement community in Merced, recently was recognized by SeniorAdvisor.com as part of the “Best of 2017 Awards.” The local senior living community was honored by the largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services for receiving consistently high ratings from residents and their families throughout 2016. To qualify for a Best of 2017 Award, winning communities must offer either assisted living, Alzheimer’s care, independent living, low-income senior housing, skilled nursing or in-home care in the United States or Canada, and have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars and have received three or more new reviews within 2016. This is the second year in a row The Hampshire has received the award from SeniorAdvisor.com.
Book fair at St. Anthony School
The Scholastic Book Fair will begin at St. Anthony School, 1801 Winton Way, Atwater, Friday in the small hall. Hours of operation will be Tuesday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It also will be open during the preschool and elementary school’s Christmas plays from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, and Friday 8 a.m. to noon. There will be books for all ages from preschool to adult. Stop by for some great Christmas gifts.
Art show and auction
An art show and auction is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Pacifica Senior Living, 3420 R St., Merced. The public is invited to attend and enjoy appetizers, artwork, crafts and belly dancers. Call 209-384-9700 for more information.
Movie marathon at Los Banos Library
The Los Banos Library will hold all-day movie marathons Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. For more information, call the library at 209-826-5254. The library is located at 1312 S. Seventh St. in Los Banos.
Christmas Eve service in Le Grand
A service of carols and candlelight will be held at 5 p.m., Christmas Eve in the sanctuary of the Le Grand United Methodist Church, 3801 Washington St.. The Christmas morning service will be held at 9:30.
Merced County Spring Fair deadlines
Deadlines for entries into the Merced County Spring Fair, to be held May 3-7, have been set. The first deadline is for club steers and replacement heifers, set for Jan. 10. Club swine, sheep, goats, all breeding animals, small animals and showmanship have an entry deadline of March 1. The deadline for still exhibits is March 28. Visit www.co.merced.ca.us to apply.
Microsoft Office specialist certification
Merced College Community Services will be offering Microsoft Office Specialist Certification on Jan. 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.. The cost is $50 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Okinawan karate/self-defense
Merced College Community Services will be offering Okinawan Karate/Self Defense beginning Jan. 3 from 8 to 9 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays through Feb. 23. The cost is $65 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event.
