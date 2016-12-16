Around Town (12/17/16)

Breakfast fundraiser
Aunties Southern Cooking on 2000 E. Childs Ave. in Merced will have a Christmas breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. There will be prizes and awareness on the opiate epidemic. For more information, call 209-725-1060.
Zoo lights
“Lights Before Christmas” was such a hit that the Applegate Park Zoo has extended its hours of operation from 5 to 7 p.m. through Dec. 23. The zoo is located at 1045 W. 25th St. The lights and displays, the snow machines and other special effects create Merced’s Christmas wonderland. The zoo’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff will take an hour break between regular hours, and the extended hours will start at 5 p.m. Admission during the day and for the extended displays is $3 for ages 16 and up, $1.50 for senior citizens 62 and up, ages 5 to 15 are $2, and under 5 are free.
Guest preacher
Merced Aglow International presents Ordained Minister Ruby Cahue, who gained her experience serving and training under the prophetic ministry of Face to Face International Ministries in Madera. She will speak at 10 a.m. Jan. 7 at Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave. For more, call 209-383-2273.
UC alumni
The San Joaquin Valley UC Alumni Network welcomes graduates of any University of California campus to attend its general meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the UC Merced Mondo Building. For more information, contact Chris Abrescy at cabrescy@ucmerced.edu.
Digital Camera Basics
Merced College Community Services will be offering Digital Camera Basics from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays beginning Jan. 21 through Feb. 4. The cost is $125 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Help local animals
Throughout December, New Beginnings for Merced County Animals’ Giving Trees will be displayed at three locations: Valley Animal Hospital and Santa Fe Pet Hospital in Merced and Merced County Animal Shelter in Atwater. Donors select a card from the tree that shows an area of need, write the amount of donation on the card and replace it on the tree. The donation is then given to a receptionist. Donations will be allocated according to the need specified on the card: transport, medical or spay/neuter. All proceeds benefit animals of Merced County. For more information, call 209-769-8953.
