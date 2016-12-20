Around Town (12/21/16)

VFW Hall for rent
Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9946 is offering its facility for rent for parties, meetings and special events. It is a nonsmoking facility, seats 130 with tables and chairs included, and has 100 parking spaces. A full kitchen is available. For more, call 209-358-7224 or 209-356-0168. Open to the public.
Movie marathon at Los Banos Library
The Los Banos Library is holding all-day movie marathons Friday and Dec. 30. For more information, call the library at 209-826-5254. The library is at 1312 S. Seventh St. in Los Banos.
Rice pounding
Livingston United Methodist Church plans to hold its annual mochi tsuki, or “rice pounding,” event Dec. 30 at the church, 11695 W. Olive Ave., Livingston. Orders are being taken now for $5 per pound for plain mochi and $2 for a piece for ahn mochi. Order by calling the church office at 209-394-2264 from 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays before Dec. 27.
Yoga classes
Merced College Community Services will be offering yoga Jan. 3 through Feb. 23 at 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost is $55 per person. For more, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Fitness lab membership
Merced College Community Services will be offering fitness lab membership Jan. 3-31 from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. The cost is $25 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Merced Shakespearefest
Merced College Community Services will present Merced Shakespearefest on Jan. 20, Jan. 21, Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 22 and Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. The cost is $10 for general admission. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Castle Air Museum art exhibit
An exhibit featuring local artists is on display though Feb. 28 at Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. Some of the art on display is available for sale to benefit the museum, which is among the largest nonprofit aviation museums in the country. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For more, call 209-723-2178 or 209-723-2182 on weekends.
Merced County Spring Fair deadlines
Deadlines for entries into the Merced County Spring Fair, being held May 3-7, have been set. The first deadline is for club steers and replacement heifers, set for Jan. 10. Club swine, sheep, goats, all breeding animals, small animals and showmanship have an entry deadline of March 1. The deadline for still exhibits is March 28. Visit www.co.merced.ca.us to apply.
