Around Town (12/22/16)

Zoo lights
“Lights Before Christmas” will shine at Applegate Park Zoo from 5 to 7 p.m. through Friday. The zoo is at 1045 W. 25th St. The lights, displays, snow machines and other special effects create Merced’s Christmas wonderland. The zoo’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff will take an hour break before the lights begin at 5 p.m. Admission during the day and for “Lights Before Christmas” is $3 for ages 16 and up; $1.50 for senior citizens 62 and up; $2 for ages 5 to 15; and free for younger than 5.
‘The Santa Clause’
The Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., will show “The Santa Clause” at 7 p.m. Friday. For more information, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
‘The Shining’
Playhouse Merced’s season continues with “The Shining” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St. Tickets range from $10 to $22. For more information, call 209-725-8587 or go to www.playhousemerced.com.
Biliteracy program
The Merced County Office of Education is seeking assistance from the community for the Seal of Biliteracy program. The accolade, which is listed on student transcripts, is awarded by MCOE in partnership with county school districts in recognition of attained proficiency in English and at least one other target language by high school graduation. The target languages are Portuguese, Punjabi, Hmong, Hindi, Gujarati, Filipino, French, Cantonese, Mandarin, Indonesian and Tagalog. Call Amelia Jimenez at 209-381-6761 or email AJimenez@mcoe.org.
UC alumni
The San Joaquin Valley UC Alumni Network welcomes graduates of any University of California campus to attend its general meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the UC Merced Mondo Building. For more information, email Chris Abrescy at cabrescy@ucmerced.edu.
‘Broadway Legends’
The Merced Symphony Association presents “Broadway Legends” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $40. For more information, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
World Dance
Merced College Community Services offers a World Dance class from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 18 to Feb. 22. Cost is $40 per person. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Piano music
The Los Banos Arts Council’s concert series continues with pianist Steve Wiens on Jan. 21 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1050 Fifth St., Los Banos. Individual shows are $20 to $30. For more information or for tickets, call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048 or go to www.losbanosarts.org.
