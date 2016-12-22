Around Town (12/23/16)

Movie marathon at Los Banos Library
The Los Banos Library is holding all-day movie marathons Friday and Dec. 30. For more information, call the library at 209-826-5254. The library is located at 1312 S. Seventh St. in Los Banos.
Christmas Eve service in Le Grand
A service of carols and candle light will be held at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Saturday, in the sanctuary of the Le Grand United Methodist Church, 3801 Washington St. in Le Grand. The Christmas morning service will be at 9:30 a.m.
Christmas Eve dinner
The Los Banos Kiwanis Club is holding its annual Christmas Eve dinner from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fire Station No. 1, 333 Seventh St. The event is co-sponsored by the Los Banos Fire Department and is open to anyone.
New Year’s Eve Dance
Club Mercedes will host a New Year’s Eve Dance on Dec. 31 at the club, 569 W. Ninth St., Merced. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Dancing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Price is $20 per person. No-host bar available at extra costs. Must be 21 and older to attend. Limited tickets are for sale. For information, call 209-383-9906.
Aikido classes
Merced College Community Services offers aikido classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 3 through Feb. 23. The cost is $65 per person. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Badminton classes
Merced College Community Services offers badminton classes on Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m. beginning Jan. 4 through Feb. 3. The cost is $40 per person. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Aircraft art at Castle museum
An aircraft-themed art gallery is on display at Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater, through the end of February. It features the works of local artists. The Castle Air Museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For more information, call 209-723-2178.
Valley Caregiver Resource Support Group
Valley Caregiver Resource Support Group is open to those who are caring for their loved ones. There is no cost. Group meets at 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at Pacifica Senior Living, 3420 R St., Merced. Call 209-384-9700 for more information.
