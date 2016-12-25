Around Town (12/26/16)

City Hall closures
Merced city offices will be closed Monday for the Christmas holiday and Jan. 2 for the New Year’s holiday. Trash collection will be delayed one day during both weeks. The next Merced City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at City Hall, 678 W. 18th St. Assistant City Manager Stephanie Dietz will be sworn into office at the meeting and staff members plan a ceremony for new fire Chief Michael Wilkinson. For more information, call 209-385-6232.
County closed
All offices at the Merced County Administration Building will be closed Monday in recognition of Christmas Day. Offices will also be closed Jan. 2 because of New Year’s Day. Regular business hours will resume for all offices on the following Tuesdays.
New Year’s Eve Dance
Club Mercedes will host a New Year’s Eve Dance on Dec. 31 at the club, 569 W. Ninth St., Merced. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Dancing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Price is $20 per person. No-host bar available at extra cost. Must be 21 and older to attend. Limited tickets are for sale. For more information, call 209-383-9906.
Aikido classes
Merced College Community Services offers aikido classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 through Feb. 23. The cost is $65 per person. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Badminton classes
Merced College Community Services offers badminton classes Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 4 through Feb. 3. The cost is $40 per person. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
Aircraft art at Castle museum
An aircraft-themed art gallery is on display at Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater, through the end of February. It features the works of local artists. The Castle Air Museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For more information, call 209-723-2178.
Valley Caregiver Resource Support Group
Valley Caregiver Resource Support Group is open to those who are caring for their loved ones. There is no cost. The group meets at 2 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Pacifica Senior Living, 3420 R St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
