Around Town (12/27/16)

Giving trees for animals
Throughout December, New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is displaying Giving Trees at three locations: Valley Animal Hospital and Santa Fe Pet Hospital in Merced, and Merced County Animal Shelter in Atwater. Donors select a card from the tree that shows an area of need, write the amount of donation on the card and replace it on the tree. The donation is then given to a receptionist. Donations will be allocated according to the need specified on the card: transport, medical or spay/neuter. All proceeds benefit animals of Merced County. For more information, call 209-769-8953.
Caregiver support group
The Valley Caregiver Resource Support Group is open to those who are caring for loved ones. There is no cost. The group meets at 2 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Pacifica Senior Living, 3420 R. St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
New Year’s Eve Dance
Club Mercedes will host a New Year’s Eve Dance on Dec. 31 at the club, 569 W. Ninth St. in Merced. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Dancing from 9 p.m. to 1 am. Price is $20 per person. No-host bar available at extra cost; must be 21 or older to attend. Limited tickets are on sale. For more information, call 209 383-9906.
Behavioral health
The next Merced County Behavioral Health Board meeting will be 3-5 p.m. Jan. 3 at the county building, 1137 B St., which is open to the public. For more information, call 209-381-6805.
Ceramics Open Lab
Merced College Community Services will offer beginning ceramics open labs from Jan. 9 through March 13 at 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays, and from Jan. 19 through March 9 at 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. The cost is $80 per participant. For more information, call 209-384-6224 or email communitysvc@mccd.edu.
UC alumni
The San Joaquin Valley UC Alumni Network welcomes graduates of any University of California campuses to attend its general meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the UC Merced Mondo Building. For more information, email Chris Abrescy at cabrescy@ucmerced.edu.
Emergency preparedness
The Merced-Atwater Tea Party Patriots will host a talk and discussion with David Ofwono, an expert on personal emergency preparedness, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Atwater VFW Memorial Hall, 1390 Broadway Ave.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
