Around Town (12/28/16)

Movie marathon in LB
The Los Banos Library is holding an all-day movie marathon Friday at the library, 1312 S. Seventh St., Los Banos. For more, call the library at 209-826-5254.
City Hall closed
Merced city offices will be closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday. There will be no trash collection that day, so trash collection will be delayed one day all week. The next Merced City Council meeting will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 678 W. 18th St. Assistant City Manager Stephanie Dietz will be sworn into office at the meeting, and staff plans a ceremony for new Fire Chief Michael Wilkinson. For more, call 209-385-6232.
Behavioral health
The next Merced County Behavioral Health Board meeting is 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at the county building, 1137 B St., which is open to the public. For more, call 209-381-6805.
Neuropathy group
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group’s next meeting is 1-2 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness and/or tingling in your feet/hands, please join us. Informative handouts are available. For more, call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Ceramic art
Merced College Art Gallery will present an exhibition of ceramic sculptures by Southern California artist Dawn Hart. The reception for “Lost in Repetition” is 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the gallery, 3600 M St. The display is open Jan. 17 to Feb. 9. It’s open Monday-Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon-2:00 p.m. and by appointment. For more, call Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, at 209-384-6064 or email french.s@mccd.edu.
Emergency preparedness
The Merced-Atwater Tea Party Patriots will host a talk and discussion with David Ofwono, an expert on personal emergency preparedness, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Atwater VFW Memorial Hall, 1390 Broadway Ave.
Empty Bowls
The seventh annual Empty Bowls event will be 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. For $15 per person and $10 per child, visitors choose a hand-made ceramic bowl and a meal. Money raised will benefit programs in Los Banos that help feed the hungry. Purchase tickets by calling 209-704-3831.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments