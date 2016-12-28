Around Town (12/29/16)

Movie marathon at Los Banos Library
The Los Banos Library is holding an all-day movie marathons Friday. For more information, call the library at 209-826-5254. The library is at 1312 S. Seventh St. in Los Banos.
City Hall closures
Merced city offices will be closed Monday for the New Year’s Day holiday. There will be no trash collection that day, so trash collection will be delayed one day all week. The next Merced City Council meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 678 W. 18th St. Assistant City Manager Stephanie Dietz will be sworn in at the meeting, and a ceremony welcoming new fire Chief Michael Wilkinson is planned. For more information, call 209-385-6232.
‘The Shining’
Playhouse Merced’s season continues with “The Shining” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St. Tickets range from $10 to $22. For more information, call 209-725-8587 or go to www.playhousemerced.com.
Odd Fellows breakfast
The Odd Fellows of LaFayette Historical Lodge 65 is serving breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at the IOOF Hall. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets, and French toast. Free coffee and orange juice will be served. Cost is $6 for 12 and older; $3 for children ages 7 through 12; and free for children 6 and younger. The hall, a vintage 1881 building on the National Historic Register, is at 30018 Yosemite Boulevard (Highway 132), just east of County Route J59. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128.
‘Broadway Legends’
The Merced Symphony Association presents “Broadway Legends” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $40. For more information, go to www.mercedtheatre.org or call 209-381-0500.
Become an advocate for children
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County will begin a new volunteer advocate training class Jan. 20. An informational meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 5 and 2 p.m. Jan. 9. CASA is a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to support and advocate for abused and neglected children in the Merced County Foster Care System. For more information, call 209-722-2272.
Merced County Spring Fair deadlines
Deadlines for entries into the Merced County Spring Fair, held May 3-7, have been set. The first deadline is for club steers and replacement heifers, set for Jan. 10. Club swine, sheep, goats, all breeding animals, small animals and showmanship have an entry deadline of March 1. The deadline for still exhibits is March 28. To apply, go to www.co.merced.ca.us.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments