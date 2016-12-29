Around Town (12/30/2016)

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Pause

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:35 Merced's faithful mark Hanukkah this week

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

2:27 MC coach Bob Casey on victory over Hartnell

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?