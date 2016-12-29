Around Town (12/30/2016)

New Year’s Eve Dance
Club Mercedes will host a New Year’s Eve Dance on Saturday at the club, 569 W. Ninth St., Merced. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Dancing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Price is $20 per person. No-host bar available at extra cost. Must be 21 or older to attend. Limited tickets are for sale. For information, call 209-383-9906.
UC alumni
The San Joaquin Valley UC Alumni Network welcomes graduates of any University of California campus to attend its general meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the UC Merced Monday Building. For more information, contact Chris Abrescy at cabrescy@ucmerced.edu.
Household hazardous waste event
The Merced County Regional Waste Management Authority is hosting a household hazardous waste event at the Highway 59 landfill on Jan. 21 for residents and “conditionally exempt small-quantity generators.” The HHW facility is at the landfill, 7040 N. Highway 59, Merced. Before bringing items to the facility, call 916-296-7478 to identify the amount and type of waste that will be dropped off. There is no cost for residents within Merced County, but the quantity of waste will be limited. Fees apply for CESQGs. For more information, visit www.mercedrecycles.com/hhw.html or call the regional waste authority at 209-723-4481, ext. 24.
Castle Air Museum art exhibit
An exhibit featuring local artists is on display though Feb. 28 at Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. Some of the art on display is available for sale to benefit the museum, which is among the largest nonprofit aviation museums in the country. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For more information, call 209-723-2178 or 209-723-2182 on weekends.
SEAL of Biliteracy program
The Merced County Office of Education is seeking assistance from the community for the SEAL of Biliteracy program. The accolade, which is listed on student transcripts, is awarded by MCOE in partnership with county school districts in recognition of attained proficiency in English and at least one other target language by high school graduation. The target languages are Portuguese, Punjabi, Hmong, Hindi, Gujarati, Filipino, French, Cantonese, Mandarin, Indonesian and Tagolog. For more, contact Amelia Jimenez at 209-381-6761 or AJimenez@mcoe.org.
Valley Caregiver Resource Support Group
Valley Caregiver Resource Support Group is open to those who are caring for a loved one. There is no cost. Group meets at 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at Pacifica Senior Living, 3420 R. St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
Merced DA seeking local artwork
The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is seeking artwork from local artists to display in the prosecutor’s building, 550 W. Main St., Merced. Artwork is displayed in the main lobby for approximately six months. If you are interested in displaying your photography or paintings, call 209-385-7381 and ask for Angie.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
